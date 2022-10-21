ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

SunRunner bus, connecting downtown St. Pete to beach, now running

By Beth Rousseau
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMJoC_0ihovPqI00

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) —The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s rapid transit system, the SunRunner, began running on Friday.

The 10-mile, 16-stop route connects downtown St. Petersburg to the beach.

“It has stations instead of stops, it has its own lane, it works with the signal so you never have to wait at a red light. When you stand at the station all the doors open up, you just go in and you can take your bike on the bus. It’s much more fast and convenient,” PSTA CEO Brad Miller said.

Riders can board the bus every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

According to Miller, the route is one of the most utilized in the region. They believe the demand will increase as more families move to the area.

“It’s a great area for public transportation to improve because it’ll benefit so many people,” Miller said.

The first 500 riders will receive a Gold Card that includes discounts to some businesses along the route.

Rides are free for the first six months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Police Say St.Pete Restaurant Sold Sushi And Drugs

The owner of Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has been accused of running a drug house out of the restaurant. According to Pinellas County sheriffs , police conducted a search at the restaurant on Friday. They found a safe that contained 985.5 grams of MDMA, 750 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of oxycodone and 10 grams of Adderall . There was also a digital scale and small plastic bags found. Those items are used to sell on the streets. Hai Thanh Bui has been charged with operating drug house of of business. Drugs were not the only illegal things found at the restaurant. There was an RV on the property that contained several fire arms.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)

With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Santa Parade details announced

October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy