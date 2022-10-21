Read full article on original website
WOWT
Shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska: How Parents can help spark interest in Omaha youth
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska and plenty of jobs to chose from in the field, especially in Omaha. That’s why a group of STEM leaders met up this afternoon. It’s part of Omaha STEM Ecosystem, a citywide partnership to maximize science, technology, engineering and math learning initiatives in the Greater Omaha area.
WOWT
Nebraska National Guard to build new readiness center in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - At any given moment Nebraska has 3,500 men and women ready to problem solve. Tuesday had big news when it comes to training for the National Guard. The trend has been to move National Guard readiness centers out of communities. The military here argued that this one should be in Bellevue because of the location.
WOWT
Douglas County Health Department reports rise in RSV cases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cases of a common respiratory virus are on the rise in Nebraska. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), health officials have seen a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The virus commonly affects children, but adults can catch it as well. “RSV...
WOWT
Election 2022: Two weeks from Nebraska elections, safeguards in place
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska voters will elect a new governor in two weeks and Douglas County election commissioner Brian Kruse is out in the county stumping for votes. No votes for any particular candidate, since the job is non-partisan. He simply wants as many people as possible in Douglas County to have the chance to vote and to let them know they still have time to get registered and vote.
WOWT
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even...
WOWT
Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa amid 2020 pandemic
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report from State Auditor Rob Sand says a lack of policies and procedures led Iowa Workforce Development to make numerous errors during the fiscal year ending in June 2020, amid the pandemic and a rise in unemployment claims. That includes overpaying unemployment compensation...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on state taxes, spending
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - With inflation and supply chain issues pushing our pocketbooks to the limit, 6 News asked the candidates for governor of Nebraska about possible solutions. While no governor has a magic wand — and must work with the Legislature on policy — what he or she believes...
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
WOWT
Nebraska students have best test scores in math, reading in Nation’s Report Card
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A release Monday shows Nebraska students’ scores are among the best in the country on national math and reading assessments. While that’s the good news, the bad news is our scores are lower. Scores were down in all four tests nationally and locally. While...
WOWT
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds with spotty storms this evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record warmth spread across the area today with highs topping out in the upper 80s for many of us. New record highs were set in Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk this afternoon. Omaha topped out at 87 degrees, breaking the old record of 84. With the hot...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After returning sunshine for our Tuesday we have a chance for rain to look forward to mid week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday. This may bring a shower or two for areas mainly NW of the Metro Wednesday but we can’t rule out an evenign sprinkle or two... We’ll stay cool under the clouds in the upper 50s. Get out early in the day to enjoy some sunshine!
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Getting warmer with another chance for showers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool and soggy start to the work week we are in for a warm up! We’ll feel it kick in Tuesday with highs making the climb into the upper 50s in the Metro under sunny skies. The day will bring occasional gusts into the 20s, overall a nice fall day.
