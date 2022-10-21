Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner
The following information was provided by event organizers:. 5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner. Pre-game Meet and Greet Happy Hour, 5 pm to 6 pm. This is a football-themed event with BBQ, cocktails, entertainment, and great conversation! Each year features a panel of football personalities, former players, and affiliates, entertaining us with some of their favorite football stories! It’s November, so we’re going to talk about the biggest game of the year, the Iron Bowl. We have a talented panel. You’ll truly get some credible analysis of players, games, and predictions. Jim Nagy, a former recruiter for the Seattle Seahawks and currently the Executive Director of Senior Bowl. Taylor Zarzour, a Mobile native and St. Paul’s graduate, will be the master of ceremonies and moderator. He currently works at ESPN as a play-by-play commentator for college football.
WALA-TV FOX10
Saraland High School cuts the ribbon on new soccer and track & field complex
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland High School officially cut the ribbon Tuesday for its brand new soccer and track & field athletic complex. It was a great turnout and after speaking to the Superintendent, this is something that the school board and students are very excited about. “This gives me...
Mobile Sports Authority brings $14 million to Mobile economy since Oct. 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Sports Authority, the sports tourism agency for Mobile, reported the organization generated $14.3 million for the economy during the fiscal year from Oct. 2021 to Sept. 2022. MSA “attracted, supported and/or hosted” 30 sports events during the most recent fiscal year. Of the 30 events, 22 sports were featured […]
The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November
Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Blount football player reunited with championship rings years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heartwarming story, a former Blount football player was reunited with his high school championship rings. Higel Harris says he lost the two rings years ago after they slipped off his fingers during a Mardi Gras parade. Well, last week a unique discovery led to a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Miss University of Mobile
Michaella Johnson, a senior from Van Wert, Ohio, will graduate from the University of Mobile spring of 2023 with her BFA in Performance and Musical Theatre. As Miss University of Mobile 2023, Michaella represents the university through her social platform initiative, The Best of Both Worlds, where Michaella works to teach others about the beauty of biracialism and interracial relationships and create joy-filled conversations. After graduation, Michaella plans to pursue her Master’s in Musical Theatre and then pursue a career in film and on-stage theatre based in Atlanta and along the east coast.
Watch: Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
A former high school football star who lost two championship rings during a Mardi Gras parade was reunited with his lost items when they were found by a man using a metal detector six years later.
Pet of the Week: Scruffy terrier needs calm home and warm lap
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Dolly.
WALA-TV FOX10
Simplifying custom furniture at Barrow’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For some, one of the hardest things about customizing your furniture is having hundreds of different options. Barrow Fine Furniture is featuring a new series of furniture from Rowe that simplifies that process. They’ve picked out some incredibly popular frames, configurations and fabrics to narrow down your choices.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mourning the loss of the “Meat Boss” Benny Chinnis
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is mourning the Meat Boss. The restaurant announced Monday that its owner, Benny Chinnis lost his battle with cancer. His wife Dara described him as hard-working with a big heart. “He was huge. Just larger than life. He was very giving. He was a friend...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Lunk or Treat
Celebrate Halloween with Planet Fitness! The Tillman’s Corner location is hosting Lunk or Treat, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs. The event will have candy for the kids, vendors, food trucks, activities and more!. LUNK OR TREAT. Monday, October 31, 2022 (Halloween) 4:00pm- 8:00pm. Planet Fitness (Tillman’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caramel Apples with Greater Gulf State Fair
It’s fair time on the Gulf Coast! To celebrate the Greater Gulf State Fair kicking off October 28, Executive Director Josh Woods stops by Studio 10 to make some caramel apples. You can find all the information about the fair at www.greatergulfstatefair.com. Greater Gulf State Fair. October 28- November...
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile events this week and into November with ASM Global
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some big events happening this week in downtown Mobile, as well as a look ahead to November. Some of which include:. Chicago – 10/25 at Mobile Civic Center Theater at 8PM, doors at 7...
Pensacola, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALA-TV FOX10
Dryer fire breaks out at B.C. Rain HS
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a dryer fire at B.C. Rain High School on Dauphin Island Parkway. Firefighters received the call around 9 p.m. The fire has been put out and fans are being used to clear out smoke. No injuries have been reported.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD seeking answers in death of Rommie Odoms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding out what happen the night Rommie Odoms died. Officers were called to Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road on Aug. 9 and found Odom unresponsive. Odoms was taken to the hospital where he...
WALA-TV FOX10
6th Annual Mobile Witches Ride
Get your bikes and broomsticks ready for the Mobile Witches Ride. This event is a fundraiser for Delta Dogs, which is an organization that provides veterinary care and spay/neuter services to the pets of people in need in Mobile County. The Ride is their biggest fundraiser and their 6th annual event.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin Heart Walk to take place Saturday in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. The 2022 Baldwin Heart Walk is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 29 at OWA in Foley. The Baldwin Heart Walk is the signature event of...
WALA-TV FOX10
AL Film Workshop
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -If you ever wanted to break into the film industry but discouraged because you are not in LA, Atlanta or New Orleans there’s a workshop in Mobile to help launch your career. Saturday, Oct. 29th. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Crescent Theater. Includes Panel Discussion...
Construction for Love’s Travel Stop in Lucedale slated for November
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Construction for a new truck stop in Lucedale is slated to begin next month. The development at 2127 Hopper Road, right off of the S.R. 198 and U.S. 98 intersection, is scheduled to begin in early November, weather permitting, according to a Love’s Travel Stop spokesperson. The company did not specify […]
