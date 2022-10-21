The following information was provided by event organizers:. 5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner. Pre-game Meet and Greet Happy Hour, 5 pm to 6 pm. This is a football-themed event with BBQ, cocktails, entertainment, and great conversation! Each year features a panel of football personalities, former players, and affiliates, entertaining us with some of their favorite football stories! It’s November, so we’re going to talk about the biggest game of the year, the Iron Bowl. We have a talented panel. You’ll truly get some credible analysis of players, games, and predictions. Jim Nagy, a former recruiter for the Seattle Seahawks and currently the Executive Director of Senior Bowl. Taylor Zarzour, a Mobile native and St. Paul’s graduate, will be the master of ceremonies and moderator. He currently works at ESPN as a play-by-play commentator for college football.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO