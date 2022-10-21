Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock
Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
Chronicle
In Focus: Best of Lewis County Winners Announced During Event at The Juice Box in Centralia
Best of Lewis County contest winners were announced during an event at The Juice Box hosted by The Chronicle Thursday night in downtown Centralia. The Best of Lewis County special section, which features all of the winners and finalists, is included with Saturday's edition of The Chronicle. The section will be published at chronline.com on Tuesday.
Photos: Once again, Gabarri Johnson shines for Lincoln of Tacoma against Lakes
TACOMA - Gabarri Johnson was once again a difference maker - and the fifth-ranked Lincoln Abes cleared a major hurdle in their repeat quest for the 3A PCL championship. Johnson passed for 221 yards and a touchdown, rushed for another 87 yards and two scores and the Abes defeated Lakes, 42-28, on ...
KOMO News
'Like breathing underwater:' Seattle residents hope Thursday is last day of terrible air
SEATTLE, Wash. — "Sick of the smoke" is the understatement of the week for Seattle residents. They are ready for the terrible air quality, among the worst in the world at times, to go away. An upcoming rain event could finally smother wildfires burning around western Washington and end...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Seattle’s Famous Pike Place Market Has a Few Unsavory Residents
It is said to be home to a lot of spirits.
The Suburban Times
Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people
Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
King County hosts workshop to recruit women for EMS, firefighting workforce
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Dozens of women in King County seeking to pursue careers in the firefighting and EMS workforce are heading down to Federal Way this weekend. That's where the county is hosting a workshop, looking for new recruits. "I think it's a really cool opportunity, and if...
'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise
KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Chronicle
Teens Alert Lacey Council to Threat of Violence, Partial Lockdown at Area Schools
A threat of violence directed at Timberline High School and a partial lock down at River Ridge High School were brought to the attention of Lacey City Council on Thursday. And the two high school students who delivered the message also happen to serve on the city's youth council. Both spoke during public comment.
Chronicle
Possible Record Bull Elk Bagged by Grays Harbor County Man
Hoquiam’s Brian Dhoogie bagged this possible record elk while hunting on the 10,000-acre property at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch in Idaho about two weeks ago. He brought the meat from the animal into Bay City Sausage in Westport. The bull elk hunt was a birthday present from his wife, according...
thecentersquare.com
Pierce County distributes $35M to reduce homelessness on state highways
(The Center Square) – $35 million is being distributed to Pierce County service providers to reduce the number of people living in the state roadway right of way. The money comes from Washington State’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. It was created to help move people living on state highway rights of way into housing, with an emphasis on permanent housing solutions.
Comments / 1