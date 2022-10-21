ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

SouthSoundTalk

Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up

RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock

Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people

Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

'Unprecedented volumes': RSV cases in King County on the rise

KING COUNTY, Wash. — There has been a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in King County. King County Health said they are expecting a particularly bad RSV season this year due to the effects of the pandemic. As social distancing measures are rolling back, people are being exposed to more viruses than they have in recent years and are often more susceptible because they haven’t been exposed recently.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound

On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
POULSBO, WA
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Possible Record Bull Elk Bagged by Grays Harbor County Man

Hoquiam’s Brian Dhoogie bagged this possible record elk while hunting on the 10,000-acre property at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch in Idaho about two weeks ago. He brought the meat from the animal into Bay City Sausage in Westport. The bull elk hunt was a birthday present from his wife, according...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
thecentersquare.com

Pierce County distributes $35M to reduce homelessness on state highways

(The Center Square) – $35 million is being distributed to Pierce County service providers to reduce the number of people living in the state roadway right of way. The money comes from Washington State’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. It was created to help move people living on state highway rights of way into housing, with an emphasis on permanent housing solutions.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

