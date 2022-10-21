PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO