Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police. On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man […]
Allegheny County councilwoman disputes claim that Shuman closure led to spike in gun, youth violence
In the aftermath of last week’s triple homicide on the North Side, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey blamed increased gun and youth violence, in part, on the closure of Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to...
2 in custody after shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh. Officers and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of Penn Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh police say people started shooting in the area and then fled the scene on foot. Two people...
Man killed by train in Westmoreland identified
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man killed when he was struck by a train in Westmoreland County has been identified. William T. Taylor Jr., 29, was struck by a Carload Express train as it traveled south in East Huntingdon Township at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. According to a report from...
Pittsburgh Police investigating destructive drive in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car went on a destructive drive in Homewood overnight.One car slammed against a fence around midnight along Apple Street. That same car then struck a construction trailer, tipping it over.Our crew on the scene witnessed that car and another being taken away.Pittsburgh Police are still investigating the incident.
Police investigating mysterious shooting death of 18-year-old in Highland Park
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned 18-year-old Omar McCord Jr. was killed in Highland Park either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. McCord’s grandmother tells Channel 11 that her grandson is from Garfield and had just graduated in May. She came to the spot where her grandson died and wants to know why someone would shoot and kill him, why he was in Highland Park, and what happened before the trigger was pulled.
31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb
PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-year-old fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood
An 18-year-old man died Tuesday after he was shot, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. At around 6:45 a.m., first responders found Omar McCord Jr. unresponsive in the area of Ionic Way and Millbrae Way in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood. Medics pronounced McCord dead at the...
One person injured after school bus hits cyclist in Pa.
One person was injured and sent to a hospital after a school bus hit a bicyclist early Wednesday morning in Allegheny County, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. The incident occurred along William Flynn Highway in Richland Township around midnight. The roadway was shut down for several hours while police were investigating, KDKA said.
Police get DNA from Belle Vernon man accused in New Year's road rage killing
DNA from three people was found on the gun used to kill a motorist in a New Year’s Day road rage incident in Rostraver, a Westmoreland County detective testified Tuesday. Since August, investigators have attempted to secure a DNA sample from Anthony Hairston, who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the killing of 59-year-old Holly B. Vadella of Rostraver.
Woman shot in the leg in Pa. neighborhood
According to KDKA, Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the city’s Arlington neighborhood. It all began when officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Elsie Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a Shotspotter alert for 9 rounds. When officers arrived at...
Missing Pa. man had been kidnapped and killed, police say
A case of a missing person has ended in tragedy. According to TribLive, state police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was kidnapped and killed in Indiana County. Hayden Robert Garreffa was first reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Thursday, the news site said. Police found Garreffa’s body early Saturday morning in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. ruled his death a homicide, the outlet reported.
Pa. man buried 6-year-old daughter alive: report
A western Pennsylvania man is accused of brutally abusing his six-year-old daughter, according to a story from KDKA. Police told the news station that John Kraft of Waynesburg, Greene County, is currently in jail after social workers found severe bruising on his daughter’s face and body. Police also said...
Waynesburg father accused of abusing daughter, burying her in yard overnight
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County man is in jail, accused of abusing his 6-year-old daughter. John Edward Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg, is facing multiple charges for allegedly striking his daughter, causing severe bruising all over her body. According to court documents filed by state police in Waynesburg, one of the girl’s siblings allegedly said Kraft buried her in the yard and left her in a hole all night. He also allegedly choked her until she blacked out.
First defendant sentenced for unlawful restraint of North Huntingdon teen
A Greene County man was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in a state prison Monday for his role in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old North Huntingdon resident last year. James K. Maskil, 28, of Graysville, pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, criminal trespass and a weapons violation....
House destroyed after fire in Fayette County
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
Local man arrested after handgun, box of ammo seen at checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after a handgun and a box of ammunition was found at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers found the gun and box of ammunition on Friday, Oct. 21. The .40-caliber...
Man found shot to death in Duquesne; victim identified
DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Allegheny County police department is investigating a man being found shot to death in Duquesne. 911 dispatch was notified around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday of a male slumped over the wheel of a car in the 900 block of High Street. First responders found a man...
State police say Indiana County man was kidnapped, killed
State police are investigating after they say a 19-year-old man was kidnapped and killed in Indiana County. Hayden Robert Garreffa was first reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Thursday. Police found Garreffa’s body early Saturday morning in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. ruled his death a homicide.
Man arrested in Marshall-Shadeland shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on Saturday. A victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his knee shortly after police said they were called to Brighton Road around 1:40 a.m. for a four-round ShotSpotter alert.
