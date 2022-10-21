ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating destructive drive in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car went on a destructive drive in Homewood overnight.One car slammed against a fence around midnight along Apple Street. That same car then struck a construction trailer, tipping it over.Our crew on the scene witnessed that car and another being taken away.Pittsburgh Police are still investigating the incident.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating mysterious shooting death of 18-year-old in Highland Park

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned 18-year-old Omar McCord Jr. was killed in Highland Park either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. McCord’s grandmother tells Channel 11 that her grandson is from Garfield and had just graduated in May. She came to the spot where her grandson died and wants to know why someone would shoot and kill him, why he was in Highland Park, and what happened before the trigger was pulled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb

PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

One person injured after school bus hits cyclist in Pa.

One person was injured and sent to a hospital after a school bus hit a bicyclist early Wednesday morning in Allegheny County, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. The incident occurred along William Flynn Highway in Richland Township around midnight. The roadway was shut down for several hours while police were investigating, KDKA said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police get DNA from Belle Vernon man accused in New Year's road rage killing

DNA from three people was found on the gun used to kill a motorist in a New Year’s Day road rage incident in Rostraver, a Westmoreland County detective testified Tuesday. Since August, investigators have attempted to secure a DNA sample from Anthony Hairston, who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the killing of 59-year-old Holly B. Vadella of Rostraver.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PennLive.com

Woman shot in the leg in Pa. neighborhood

According to KDKA, Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the city’s Arlington neighborhood. It all began when officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Elsie Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a Shotspotter alert for 9 rounds. When officers arrived at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Pa. man had been kidnapped and killed, police say

A case of a missing person has ended in tragedy. According to TribLive, state police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was kidnapped and killed in Indiana County. Hayden Robert Garreffa was first reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Thursday, the news site said. Police found Garreffa’s body early Saturday morning in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. ruled his death a homicide, the outlet reported.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man buried 6-year-old daughter alive: report

A western Pennsylvania man is accused of brutally abusing his six-year-old daughter, according to a story from KDKA. Police told the news station that John Kraft of Waynesburg, Greene County, is currently in jail after social workers found severe bruising on his daughter’s face and body. Police also said...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Waynesburg father accused of abusing daughter, burying her in yard overnight

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County man is in jail, accused of abusing his 6-year-old daughter. John Edward Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg, is facing multiple charges for allegedly striking his daughter, causing severe bruising all over her body. According to court documents filed by state police in Waynesburg, one of the girl’s siblings allegedly said Kraft buried her in the yard and left her in a hole all night. He also allegedly choked her until she blacked out.
WAYNESBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House destroyed after fire in Fayette County

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

State police say Indiana County man was kidnapped, killed

State police are investigating after they say a 19-year-old man was kidnapped and killed in Indiana County. Hayden Robert Garreffa was first reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Thursday. Police found Garreffa’s body early Saturday morning in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. ruled his death a homicide.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Man arrested in Marshall-Shadeland shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on Saturday. A victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his knee shortly after police said they were called to Brighton Road around 1:40 a.m. for a four-round ShotSpotter alert.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

