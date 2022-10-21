Meetings/classes are on the eight Mondays in October and November, 7 to 9pm. Classes are in progress, but you can start anytime! They present opportunities to experience both the culture and the language of Norway. Study Norwegian with experts! Classes include beginner-level to advanced Norwegian language. If you are wondering if it’s worth it to study the language of a country of five million people, see how you feel after the next two U.S. elections! Information: contact Roger Reinhart (701) 371-0425.

FARGO, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO