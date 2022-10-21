Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
SDSU #1, NDSU #4 in both FCS Football Polls this week
(KFGO/KNFL) South Dakota State maintains its place at the top spot in both the STATS Perform FCS rankings and the FCS Coaches Poll. The Jackrabbits are now 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference after a 49-35 win at UND on Saturday. NDSU was idle last week, but...
newsdakota.com
Final Polls for 11-A Football Released
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown finished third and Valley City fourth in the final media poll for 11-A football in North Dakota. Grand Forks Red River picked up 14 of 18 first-place votes to claim the top spot, followed by Fargo South, with three of the remaining first-place nods. Jamestown picked up the final first-place vote.
kvrr.com
NDSU facing ‘incredibly difficult’ budget cuts
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Budget cuts are coming at North Dakota State University. In a campus-wide email, University President David Cook says significant reductions will be necessary due to dropping enrollments over the past several years. Cook describes the cuts as “incredibly difficult.”. Cook says the budget is centered...
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
740thefan.com
Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries
BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
kvrr.com
New York Times writer takes a “completely unexpected” trip to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A New York Times writer visits Fargo and is surprised by what she found when she got here. Danielle Braff and her 13-year-old daughter planned a trip to Fargo because of their love for crime stories and associated the city with the movie. Her article...
valleynewslive.com
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
valleynewslive.com
Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues. Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT...
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
5 arrested after SWAT team called to Fargo search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained. According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called […]
hpr1.com
Norwegian Language Classes: Sons of Norway
Meetings/classes are on the eight Mondays in October and November, 7 to 9pm. Classes are in progress, but you can start anytime! They present opportunities to experience both the culture and the language of Norway. Study Norwegian with experts! Classes include beginner-level to advanced Norwegian language. If you are wondering if it’s worth it to study the language of a country of five million people, see how you feel after the next two U.S. elections! Information: contact Roger Reinhart (701) 371-0425.
kvrr.com
CAIR: Investigate Possible Bias Motive for Vandalism At Muslim Cemetery in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive for vandalism at a Muslim cemetery in Fargo. The incident at the Islamic Society Cemetery was reported to police on Friday. These pictures provided by...
740thefan.com
Suspects detained after Red River Valley SWAT situation at south Fargo apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted The Fargo Police Department with a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building within the 4800 block of 47th St. South. Five were detained during the search. There were no injuries. Fire crews were...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
kvrr.com
Moorhead City Council approves THC regulations
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – After a lengthy conversation, the Moorhead City Council approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance on regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles. Earlier this month, the city council postponed the first reading in order to examine what other cities statewide are charging for their...
