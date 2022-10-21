ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Lunk or Treat

Celebrate Halloween with Planet Fitness! The Tillman’s Corner location is hosting Lunk or Treat, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs. The event will have candy for the kids, vendors, food trucks, activities and more!. LUNK OR TREAT. Monday, October 31, 2022 (Halloween) 4:00pm- 8:00pm. Planet Fitness (Tillman’s...
Scooby Book Halloween Event in Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrate Halloween with the library and other city departments at this family friendly event held at the Bodenhamer Center Gym. There will be kid-friendly trick or treating! Meet Scooby and friends, play games, enjoy refreshments, and adopt a stuffed animal at the pet adoption station. Our special guest will be “Animal Tales” and their “Creepy Critters show. Costumes are welcome. For more information contact the library at 251-968-1176.
Pet of the Week: Bonnie

Our Pet of the Week comes from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Bonnie is an 8-week-old boxer/pit bull mix. She is precious!. To learn more about Bonnie and other adoptable pets, visit www.mobilecountyal.gov/animal-control. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
Simplifying custom furniture at Barrow’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For some, one of the hardest things about customizing your furniture is having hundreds of different options. Barrow Fine Furniture is featuring a new series of furniture from Rowe that simplifies that process. They’ve picked out some incredibly popular frames, configurations and fabrics to narrow down your choices.
The Beulah Fall Food Truck Festival

The Beulah Fall Food Truck Festival is October 29th at Escambia County Equestrian Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a $5 entry for adults. You can take part in an adult and kid costume contest from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit this link.
Looking great for our Sunday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We are starting our Sunday with pleasantly cool temps in the low to mid 50s. The afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. It will remain dry. If you’re headed to the beach,...
9 fun-filled Fall events to enjoy in the Mobile area

If you’re enjoying this fall weather as much as I am, you’re likely looking for events to celebrate the season. If you live in Mobile (or are visiting the area) this October, you’re in luck! Read on to discover top events you won’t want to miss.
Looking great for the weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. The weekend will be fantastic! Both Saturday and Sunday we will start pleasantly cool in the low 50s. The afternoons will be sunny and warm with highs around 80. It will remain dry. If you’re headed to the...
MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
FOX10 hosted a free Shred Event in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were able to get rid of their personal documents safely, thanks to FOX10′s Shred Event. Identity theft is a big problem in the United States, and Alabama is ranked 15th in the nation. That’s why FOX10 wanted to make it easy...
Warm afternoons ahead

(WALA) - After three days in a row of colder temps, the Gulf Coast is enjoying a warmer trend as we head towards the weekend. We averaged 15 degrees below normal October 18 through 20, with one new record low set at 37 degrees for Mobile Regional Airport. Tonight will...
