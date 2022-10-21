MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrate Halloween with the library and other city departments at this family friendly event held at the Bodenhamer Center Gym. There will be kid-friendly trick or treating! Meet Scooby and friends, play games, enjoy refreshments, and adopt a stuffed animal at the pet adoption station. Our special guest will be “Animal Tales” and their “Creepy Critters show. Costumes are welcome. For more information contact the library at 251-968-1176.

