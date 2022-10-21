ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips

By Rodricka Taylor
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2364_0ihotwhj00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A former employee at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor over the owner allegedly demanding a split of the tips.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke one-on-one with Christian Colson about his experience.

“Everything was going fine for a while until he started making me and my co-workers split our tips equally with him, which I felt was unethical and upon further investigation, I found out to be completely illegal ,” Colson said.

He said being new to Lafayette and on the job for less than 3 months, learning about his boss’ request was upsetting.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“It was first explained to me that on really busy days he (the boss) would get some sort of tip-out for bar backing, which I was fine with at first, but it wasn’t until later that I realized that he was expecting an equal tip out for hardly doing any work.”

While mandatory tip pooling is legal, under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act , an employer cannot keep employees’ tips under any circumstances. Managers and supervisors also may not keep tips received by employees, including through tip pools.

Colson recalls a time when the crew made a whopping $700 in tips during ArtWalk.

“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said. “He requested that we split that equally with him, so three ways.”

Upset and frustrated, Colson said, he addressed the issue and was told “you should consider it a privilege just to work here.”

That was his last day.

“We all work jobs where we feel compelled to stay because we needed to keep our bills paid. I just want to get the word out that other people don’t have this happen to them in the future.”

He encourages others to speak up and says the U.S. Department of Labor is working on getting employees a refund on their money.

KLFY reached out to the business owner, Cue McCue, whose response to us was: “It’s ridiculous.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy