BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to hold onto a late lead against the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 victory in Week 7. 1. When running back Justice Hill fumbled on Cleveland's 16-yard line, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was fearing another late-game collapse. This time, special teams bailed out the Ravens when a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York was blocked by Malik Harrison. It was a hard-fought win for Baltimore and its defense held a solid Browns offense to just 20 points. The Ravens also had five sacks. It wasn't pretty but the Ravens improved to 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO