Cedric Tillman update: Status on Tennessee Vols’ WR today
Tennessee will be without wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday against UT Martin, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "Tillman increased his practice activity and is making progress, as he's expected to ramp up next week with the expectation to return against Kentucky," the report noted. Tillman is recovering from a...
Falcons DB Jaylinn Hawkins Ruled OUT vs. Panthers; Will CB A.J. Terrell Play?
The Atlanta Falcons entered the season with both talent and depth in the secondary, but after seven games, are beginning to dwindle in both regards. Just one week after placing starting corner Casey Hayward on injured reserve with a potential season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery, the Falcons announced that All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell is "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury.
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. Stoops reflected on the bye week, getting ready for Tennessee's offense, what UK's defense has to do to ...
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Ready to ‘Get Back to Work’ Following Loss vs. Bengals
The Atlanta Falcons sustained their most embarrassing loss of the season Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. The Falcons dropped their second game in three tries in a 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. As one of the league's most respected defensive teams, the Falcons allowed the Bengals to score a...
Best Game of Season for Davis Mills in Texans Loss to Raiders
It's been a subpar start to his sophomore campaign for Davis Mills, but Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Houston Texans quarterback enjoyed his best performance this season. Mills eclipsed 300 yards in passing for the first time this year, going 28 of 41 for 302 yards...
‘Figured Out’: Raiders Crack Texans’ Code Late for Massive 4th Quarter
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) got off to a slow start in their 38-20 win over the Houston Texans (1-4-1), but ultimately, an unraveling unfolded late that changed the outcome of the game. Josh Jacobs was instrumental in the Raiders' efforts as he rushed for a total of 143 yards...
WATCH: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Throws First TD of Season vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders offense is back in business after scoring its first touchdown of the day. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting his first game of the season after Carson Wentz was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) threw his first touchdown of the season to running back Antonio Gibson. The nine-yard pass...
Sources: Panthers Rejected Rams’ Offer for Christian McCaffrey
View the original article to see embedded media. On Thursday, the Panthers shocked the NFL world when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. But before the deal was finalized, the Bills, Eagles,...
PFF Grades: Who Measured Up – and Why – in Titans’ Victory over Colts?
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday didn’t feature a lot of splashy offensive plays – on either side of the ball. It was big plays from the defense and a deliberate approach on offense that led to a fourth straight victory overall and fifth in a row against their chief AFC South rival.
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 9
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
No Surgery Required: Seahawks Receive ‘Great Report’ on DK Metcalf
After exiting Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers with a knee injury, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks appear to have dodged a bullet and fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Speaking on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710, coach Pete Carroll provided an encouraging update on...
Joe Burrow Describes Bengals’ Win Over Falcons in Two Words
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 34-of-42 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons. He also ran for 20 yards and one touchdown. Cincinnati's offense has played well in the past two games, averaging 32.5 points over that span. Burrow summed...
Report: Broncos Pluck RB Marlon Mack Off 49ers’ Practice Squad
In a move necessitated by Mike Boone's freshly-sustained ankle injury, the Denver Broncos on Monday signed running back Marlon Mack off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis reported. "Hope to get him to Denver in time for team’s takeoff to London this afternoon," Klis said regarding...
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 7 Matchup With Falcons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated linebacker Joe Bachie to the 53-man roster on Saturday morning. The 24-year-old has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Bachie is expected to play on Sunday with Logan Wilson out. It'll be his first game back since suffering a torn ACL in December.
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
4 Quarters: Ravens — Browns What We Learned in Week 7
BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to hold onto a late lead against the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 victory in Week 7. 1. When running back Justice Hill fumbled on Cleveland's 16-yard line, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was fearing another late-game collapse. This time, special teams bailed out the Ravens when a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York was blocked by Malik Harrison. It was a hard-fought win for Baltimore and its defense held a solid Browns offense to just 20 points. The Ravens also had five sacks. It wasn't pretty but the Ravens improved to 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.
New York Giants Week 7 Report Card: Making the Grade
View the original article to see embedded media. The grades are in for the New York Giants following their 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants lost two starting offensive linemen (Ben Bredeson and Evan Neal) and their starting tight end (Daniel Bellinger), all of whom are key components in run blocking and pass protection.
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
Jared Goff Simply Isn’t Answer
After six games in the 2022 season, it's clear as day that the Detroit Lions are nowhere closer to being a playoff team than they were a season ago. Last season, they went a dismal 3-13-1 in the first year of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era, and there's a good chance now that the team won't win more than four games this year.
Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets’ 16-9 win over Broncos
The New York Jets didn't feel much like celebrating their 16-9 escape of the punchless Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Jets lost Breece Hall to a left knee injury in the second quarter and coach Robert Saleh said the initial diagnosis is an ACL tear that would end the running back's rookie sensational season.
