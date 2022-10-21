Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kenny Pickett’s Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Which, quite honestly, is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers aren't going to miss out on a year of their next franchise quarterback if they decide to start looking toward the future. And with the trade deadline approaching, maybe it's time to start thinking about the offseason - and the assets the team can acquire to build on the roster they already have.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price?
The Los Angeles Rams were in on trying to land Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, only to see the star running back head elsewhere in the NFC West, to the Niners. But the Rams are apparently back on the phone with the selling-off-pieces Panthers, and are showing interest in another one of the Carolina standout players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Inactive Info
It's mostly good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will have to do without Emmanuel Ogbah. The defensive end and team's pass rusher will be inactive because of the back injury that kept him...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Throws First TD of Season vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders offense is back in business after scoring its first touchdown of the day. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting his first game of the season after Carson Wentz was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) threw his first touchdown of the season to running back Antonio Gibson. The nine-yard pass...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons DB Jaylinn Hawkins Ruled OUT vs. Panthers; Will CB A.J. Terrell Play?
The Atlanta Falcons entered the season with both talent and depth in the secondary, but after seven games, are beginning to dwindle in both regards. Just one week after placing starting corner Casey Hayward on injured reserve with a potential season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery, the Falcons announced that All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell is "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PFF Grades: Who Measured Up – and Why – in Titans’ Victory over Colts?
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday didn’t feature a lot of splashy offensive plays – on either side of the ball. It was big plays from the defense and a deliberate approach on offense that led to a fourth straight victory overall and fifth in a row against their chief AFC South rival.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predictions: Lions-Cowboys
Coming off a bye week, the Detroit Lions are well-rested, and ready to return to action. The intensity in practice has been ratcheted up, which will lead to a fast start for Dan Campbell's offense that currently ranks among the league's best. The problem for Detroit is the defense, as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 37-23 Week 7 Loss to Seahawks
The Chargers were beat 37-23 by the Seahawks in convincing fashion Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium to fall to a 4-3 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third loss of the season:. Slow starts are becoming a common theme. Sunday marked the third consecutive week the Chargers had...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Figured Out’: Raiders Crack Texans’ Code Late for Massive 4th Quarter
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) got off to a slow start in their 38-20 win over the Houston Texans (1-4-1), but ultimately, an unraveling unfolded late that changed the outcome of the game. Josh Jacobs was instrumental in the Raiders' efforts as he rushed for a total of 143 yards...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Ready to ‘Get Back to Work’ Following Loss vs. Bengals
The Atlanta Falcons sustained their most embarrassing loss of the season Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. The Falcons dropped their second game in three tries in a 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. As one of the league's most respected defensive teams, the Falcons allowed the Bengals to score a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Broncos Pluck RB Marlon Mack Off 49ers’ Practice Squad
In a move necessitated by Mike Boone's freshly-sustained ankle injury, the Denver Broncos on Monday signed running back Marlon Mack off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis reported. "Hope to get him to Denver in time for team’s takeoff to London this afternoon," Klis said regarding...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best Game of Season for Davis Mills in Texans Loss to Raiders
It's been a subpar start to his sophomore campaign for Davis Mills, but Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Houston Texans quarterback enjoyed his best performance this season. Mills eclipsed 300 yards in passing for the first time this year, going 28 of 41 for 302 yards...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sources: Panthers Rejected Rams’ Offer for Christian McCaffrey
View the original article to see embedded media. On Thursday, the Panthers shocked the NFL world when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. But before the deal was finalized, the Bills, Eagles,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Wouldn’t Trade DE Brian Burns for Two First-Round Picks, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Panthers made two significant trades this past week, but the team apparently isn’t preparing for a total rebuild. In the wake of the firing of coach Matt Rhule, Carolina shipped star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers and wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No Surgery Required: Seahawks Receive ‘Great Report’ on DK Metcalf
After exiting Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers with a knee injury, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks appear to have dodged a bullet and fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Speaking on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710, coach Pete Carroll provided an encouraging update on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks’ Carroll: DK Metcalf Won’t Need Surgery on Injured Knee
The Seahawks can breathe a sigh of relief after coach Pete Carroll delivered some positive news about the severity of DK Metcalf’s knee injury on Monday. Speaking with Mike Salk and Brock Huard in his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Carroll revealed that the Pro Bowl wide receiver will not need surgery on his left knee. Metcalf did suffer an injury to his patellar tendon in the Week 7 win over the Chargers, but Carroll sounded rather optimistic about the latest news regarding his star wideout.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Michael Cunningham: Falcons get dose of reality in blowout victory at Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Falcons went to Cincinnati on Sunday with three victories in their last four games. They’d provided some evidence that they might be better than a lot of people think. Those inclined to dismiss the Falcons because of the quality of opponents should look around the NFL. The Falcons are one of several middling teams trying to become something more and, bottom line, they won half of their first six games.
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. Stoops reflected on the bye week, getting ready for Tennessee's offense, what UK's defense has to do to ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
