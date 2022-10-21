CINCINNATI — The Falcons went to Cincinnati on Sunday with three victories in their last four games. They’d provided some evidence that they might be better than a lot of people think. Those inclined to dismiss the Falcons because of the quality of opponents should look around the NFL. The Falcons are one of several middling teams trying to become something more and, bottom line, they won half of their first six games.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO