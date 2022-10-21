Read full article on original website
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis
Everywhere you look, you see stars. We live in a society that’s obsessed with them. We’ll let you decide whether that’s a good thing. Either way, it’s a reality. Stars are on billboards, on TV, and on your phone. If you want to escape them, you may need to invest in a cabin in the woods. NBA teams are obsessed with stars too.
NBA Power Rankings: Where Do Mavs Stand After Week 1?
The Dallas Mavericks have started their season on a total roller-coaster ride. After coughing up a 22-point lead in a loss to the Phoenix Suns in their first game, the Mavs took their frustration out on the Memphis Grizzlies and won by 41 points three days later. Had Dallas cruised...
Spurs’ Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the home team was favored heavily. Despite the Spurs having the better record at 1-1, while the Sixers entered the matchup 0-2 with losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the entire NBA is well aware of the fact that a young San Antonio team has a low chance at cracking the playoffs this year.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to pick up first road win of season vs Philadelphia 76ers
Not many would have expected the Indiana Pacers to have a better record than the Philadelphia 76ers through three games, but that's reality as the two teams face off tonight in The City of Brotherly Love. The Pacers got their first win of the season on Saturday night against the...
Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic Handed One-Game Suspensions
Miami Heat forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic will not be available for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Both players will serve one-game suspensions for their roles in an altercation in Saturday's victory against the Raptors. Here's the official release from the NBA:. "Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has...
Victor Wembanyama Only Follows Nets and Knicks on Social Media
The prodigy player seems to only be a fan of two teams.
This Bulls-Knicks Trade Features Zach LaVine
The New York Knicks did their best to land Donovan Mitchell this NBA offseason. For a long time, his eventual departure to New York felt inevitable. It wasn’t. Now, Mitchell is a Cavalier. It failed. There are more All-Star guards out there than just Mitchell. By staying patient, perhaps...
