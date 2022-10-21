ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis

Everywhere you look, you see stars. We live in a society that’s obsessed with them. We’ll let you decide whether that’s a good thing. Either way, it’s a reality. Stars are on billboards, on TV, and on your phone. If you want to escape them, you may need to invest in a cabin in the woods. NBA teams are obsessed with stars too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Power Rankings: Where Do Mavs Stand After Week 1?

The Dallas Mavericks have started their season on a total roller-coaster ride. After coughing up a 22-point lead in a loss to the Phoenix Suns in their first game, the Mavs took their frustration out on the Memphis Grizzlies and won by 41 points three days later. Had Dallas cruised...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Spurs’ Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers

The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the home team was favored heavily. Despite the Spurs having the better record at 1-1, while the Sixers entered the matchup 0-2 with losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the entire NBA is well aware of the fact that a young San Antonio team has a low chance at cracking the playoffs this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic Handed One-Game Suspensions

Miami Heat forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic will not be available for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Both players will serve one-game suspensions for their roles in an altercation in Saturday's victory against the Raptors. Here's the official release from the NBA:. "Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has...
MIAMI, FL

