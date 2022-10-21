BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.John writes, "My son is over 30 and overweight. He has had the first two COVID shots and one booster. Should he get the second booster or the new booster?"He should get the updated/bivalent booster, which provides immunity against Omicron subvariants as well as the original coronavirus. This new booster has replaced the prior boosters and is recommended for all...

3 DAYS AGO