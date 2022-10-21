ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson’s ‘Dangerwich’ not on Subway menu amid relentless ad trolling

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 3 days ago

Russell Wilson isn’t have much luck off the football field, either.

The Broncos quarterback, who leads the NFL’s worst offense through six weeks, appears to have had his signature “Dangerwich” sandwich pulled from the Subway menu.

Wilson’s sub, introduced to the chain’s dynamic Vault menu in Feb. 2022 as part of its showcase for athlete partnerships, was a concoction of pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese and bacon on Italian herbs and cheese bread, topped with lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, and finished with yellow mustard and mayo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qtg5n_0ihotEJ700
Ads for Russell Wison’s ‘Dangerwich’ sub from Subway have resulted in endless trolling and memes.
Subway

Cringeworthy ads for the hoagie have been fodder for memes and trolling, which have only gotten worse as Wilson and the Broncos have struggled to a 2-4 start on the season .

In one spot, Wilson suggests “Dangeruss” ways to eat the grinder, including using a fork and knife or wrapper-first. In another, he awkwardly converses with viewers about having done “anything dangerous.”

Mom, Russell Wilson is doing that thing again pic.twitter.com/fAsjfYwBUT

— Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) October 20, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01M6ti_0ihotEJ700
The ‘Dangerwich’ has pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese and bacon on Italian herbs and cheese bread.
Subway

Whether the internet backlash over the commercials was the reason for the Dangerwich’s possible removal from the Vault is up for debate. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, whose “Sunshine Sub” was introduced to menu alongside Wilson’s sandwich at the 2022 Super Bowl, is also no longer available. Marshawn Lynch’s “Beef Mode” still is.

Subway had not responded to a request for comment as of publish.

Comments / 4

New York City, NY
