Balenciaga cuts ties with Kanye West after anti-Semitic remarks

Balenciaga revealed that the fashion house will no longer be working with Kanye West.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” parent company Kering told WWD .

The Post has reached out to Balenciaga for comment.

In recent weeks, West, 45, has made increasingly controversial remarks from debuting “White Lives Matter” T-shirts in his newest fashion collection to tweeting anti-Semitic threats.

West has opened for Balenciaga fashion shows and collaborated with Balenciaga’s artistic director Demna on several occasions including the release of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line that dropped earlier this year.

However, Balenciaga also has close ties with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 42, and her plethora of fashion icon sisters. Kim has starred in Balenciaga campaigns while Kylie Jenner, 25, and Khloé Kardashian, 38, were recently spotted attending the release of the new collection at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2.

High fashion house Balenciaga has confirmed that they are severing ties with Kanye West. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

West dabbled in designing for years before officially joining the fashion world in 2015 when he dropped Yeezy Season 1 with Adidas.

Adidas, who has had a 10-year relationship with West, recently announced that their partnership with the rapper-turned-designer is “under review.”

While being dropped and placed “under review” by major brands, West also recently announced that he is abruptly ending his deal with Gap .

Balenciaga has worked with both West and his ex Kim Kardashian, both of whom have a strong influence in the fashion world. Getty Images

As his fashion career seems to be in peril, West is attempting to expand into new avenues. He announced plans to buy the social media app Parler, which has been accused of playing a role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol .

The rapper, who was diagnosed in 2016 with bipolar disorder, has been seeming to spiral out of control with some dismissing his remarks as mental illness and others calling him out for hate speech .

He has been banned from Twitter after writing Sunday that he wanted to go “death con 3” on Jews. His Twitter suspension for anti-Semitism comes days after West was knocked off Instagram for making anti-Jewish remarks.

West has been making headlines in recent weeks with continuous controversial statements and has been banned from Twitter and Instagram for anti-Semitic threats. Jerritt Clark

His Instagram account was first restricted after sharing a since-deleted screenshot of an iMessage exchange in which he accused Sean Love Combs, aka Diddy, of being controlled by Jews.

After his suspension, West sat down with Piers Morgan to say he was “sorry for the people I hurt,” while trying to justify his actions as “fighting fire with fire.”