ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Deploys First Trash Interceptor Vessel in North America

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yuhP_0ihoss4C00

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--

Los Angeles County Public Works has officially launched the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 Pilot Project where the creek meets the ocean in Playa del Rey—a prime location for the debut of this internationally tested solution. The Trash Interceptor 007 is a fully automated, solar-powered trash collection device developed by The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based nonprofit. It is the first of its kind to be deployed anywhere in North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005322/en/

Ballona Creek Interceptor (Photo: Business Wire)

The two-year pilot project is the result of a partnership between the County of Los Angeles and The Ocean Cleanup to address the issue of stormwater pollution in Ballona Creek. But project proponents hope it will pave the way for the implementation of a scalable solution worldwide.

“The Interceptor is a powerful addition to the County’s multi-pronged approach to prevent trash from entering our waterways—which also includes banning single-use plastics and anti-littering awareness campaigns,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly J. Mitchell. “ I look forward to the findings from this pilot and the impact it has on keeping our waterways clean and safe for all residents to enjoy.”

The Trash Interceptor 007 is a 73-foot-long catamaran with a removable barge that holds six collection bins for a combined 1,750 cubic feet of storage capacity. Its automated trash rack and conveyor-belt system run as smoothly and quietly as a common household appliance for an eco-friendly and efficient solution to harvesting waterborne trash.

Each year, between 30 and 60 tons of trash enter Ballona Creek, carried by runoff from city streets. The County has invested in numerous ways to protect local rivers, lakes, and the ocean from pollution, including bans on single-use plastics, the installation of stormwater filters and diversions, and culturally competent public outreach efforts, including the Trash Travels campaign, in multiple languages.

“Protecting the region’s waterways from pollution is a responsibility we share with the public and cities across the region,” said Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella, P.E. “The Interceptor 007 is the latest innovation deployed by the County and its partner, The Ocean Cleanup, to protect our public health, beautiful coastline and marine environments.”

The Ocean Cleanup has deployed Interceptor Solutions in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Guatemala, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic as part of its river initiative, with the goal of implementing 1,000 river systems.

“The Interceptor is The Ocean Cleanup’s answer to river plastic waste. It is the first scalable solution to prevent plastic from entering the world’s oceans from rivers,” said The Ocean Cleanup’s Founder and CEO, Boyan Slat. “This pilot project presents an ideal opportunity to test a global solution for automated trash collection by collecting real-world data on Interceptor 007’s effectiveness at the center of the California coastline, home to some of the world’s most iconic beaches.”

Engaging not only key community and government stakeholders in its mission to solve river plastic waste, The Ocean Cleanup partnered with the Coca-Cola Company, which has provided funding toward various Interceptor Solution technologies and manufacturing.

“The Coca-Cola Company has teamed with The Ocean Cleanup, which is working to help stem the tide of plastic waste flowing from rivers into oceans through the placement of Interceptor Solutions in rivers around the world. This partnership is part of The Coca-Cola Company’s broader sustainable packaging initiative World Without Waste,” said Kurt Ritter, Vice President and General Manager, Sustainability, North America Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company. “We understand we have a responsibility to help solve the global plastic packaging waste crisis, and solutions to this challenge can best be unlocked when stakeholders work collaboratively. We congratulate The Ocean Cleanup and Los Angeles County on the launch of Interceptor 007 in Ballona Creek.”

On Oct. 22, Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and LA County Public Works will host a launch event for the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 Pilot Project with The Ocean Cleanup Founder and CEO Boyan Slat and key community stakeholders, including representatives from Black Girls Surf, Ballona Creek Renaissance, and Friends of the Jungle.

For more information, visit the project’s website at ballonainterceptor.lacounty.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005322/en/

CONTACT: MATT HARTMAN

Matt.hartman@allisonpr.com

+1.310.767.6789.

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RECYCLING PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT STATE/LOCAL ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY GREEN TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Los Angeles County Public Works Ballona Creek Interceptor 007 Pilot Project

PUB: 10/21/2022 11:45 AM/DISC: 10/21/2022 11:47 AM

Comments / 28

dfnslnsmn
2d ago

What a fantastic solution to ocean pollution from everyday littering. Now this is something I would contribute my hard earned money to. Wish they could be installed at homeless encampments along city streets to suck up all the filth that they leave for others to clean up.

Reply
14
Carrol Freedman
2d ago

would have been nice if the article had more technical details of how it works. this was basically a word salad.

Reply(3)
10
Johnny Blade
2d ago

Im really glad to read about this. The Pacific ocean has an island of plastic the size of Texas the say. Most of the trash that is out in the oceans comes from Vietnam , the Philippines Island, Japan and China. Also the Netherlands are ahead of there time when it comes to ideals about the oceans. When we had that problem with our levy's in New Orleans during that huge Hurricaine, they offered to help us build a better levy system but for some reason or another our people in charged said no thanks.

Reply(2)
2
Related
foxla.com

How Trash Interceptor 007 aims to clean up the ocean

LOS ANGELES - Where there's pollution in Ballona Creek, 007 is on the case. No, not the super spy - but the super trash-collecting machine. Los Angeles County on Saturday unveiled at 73-foot floating barge that automatically picks up waste before it floats to the ocean. The vessel is called...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mavensnotebook.com

For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream for now

“Kenneth Hahn was an icon of progressive Los Angeles. Hahn, who died in 1997, was a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 40 years, 1952 to 1992, and before that a member of the Los Angeles City Council.He also advocated diverting a portion of the Columbia River to water-scarce Southern California at a time when the city faced withering drought, as it does today. Several times in his illustrious career, perhaps more than several times, he unsuccessfully introduced resolutions calling for investigation of his diversion idea. In May 1990, he wrote to then-Oregon Gov. Neil Goldschmidt imploring him to “act like a good neighbor” and support diverting the Columbia. Talk about walking into a running Oregon chainsaw. ... ” Read more from the La Grande Observer here: For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream for now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Beach near Marina del Rey closed due to sewage discharge

The beach near Marina del Rey has been closed as a result of a sewage spill. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says it learned of a 1,200-gallon sewage spill Saturday afternoon. The sewage, officials said, discharged onto the street with 500 gallons recovered. The remaining 700-gallons entered the storm drain, which discharges into Ballona Creek.As a result, the beach has been closed 100 yards in each direction from where the creek drains into the ocean. "Due to the inability to submit samples to the lab on Sunday, sampling will begin on Monday and two consecutive samples are required to reopen the beach," officials said in a press release. The closure is expected to last until at least Wednesday. For the latest information on the beach closure, a hotline is available at 1-800-525-5662.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
kcrw.com

‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa

Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Boat in backyard catches fire

Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy