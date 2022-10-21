ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, PA

Serial Child Predator Who Abused PA Amish Boys Doing Yard Work Learns His Punishment

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A serial child predator from Pennsylvania who abused a pair of teen Amish brothers who he hired to do house work for him among other heinous crimes has learned his punishment, authorities said.

Robert Dean Caesar, 60, of Oxford, was sentenced to 100 years in federal prison for possessing and manufacturing child pornography, authorities announced Thursday. Oct. 20. He pleaded guilty in April, prosecutors said.

In 2017, Caesar hired the teen boys, ages 14 and 15, to perform yard work and other chores around his Chester County home, according to the indictment. Caesar sexually abused both teens repeatedly, and used his cell phone to take explicit photos of one of the victims, investigators said.

After the boys reported the abuse, police found a "massive collection of child pornography" in Caesar's home, including images and videos that he produced himself, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed a pattern of abuse dating back to the 1980s, officials said.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

