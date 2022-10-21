ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

How Arsenal could line up against Southampton as Mikel Arteta receives triple injury boost

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAAMb_0ihoskFc00

ARSENAL boss Mikel Arteta has been handed a triple injury boost ahead of Sunday's trip to Southampton.

Main man Bukayo Saka limped off in Thursday's 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tV5E_0ihoskFc00
Martinelli and Saka are both in line to start against Southampton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ka71S_0ihoskFc00
Saka hobbled off in Thursday's game vs PSV but is expected to be fit for Southampton Credit: Getty

But the England international, 21, is expected to be back for the trip to St Mary's.

Gabriel Martinelli will also make the trip after not "feeling great".

Arteta confirmed: "I think he (Saka) is fine.

"He was struggling a bit at the end but hopefully he’ll be fine for Sunday.

“(Martinelli) had a tough week. He wasn’t feeling great in the week.

"But in the day before the game he was already feeling better so that’s why we decided to play him a little bit.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been suffering with a calf problem, but is making good progress.

Whether the Ukraine star makes Sunday's game is yet to be seen.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

But Arteta offered a positive update nonetheless, saying: "I think he’s close.

"He’s getting better and better and he’s progressing really well.

"He had a setback on an injury that he got at the start of the season which is a shame, but knowing Alex he will be back very soon.”

And so Arsenal will be heading into the game with the Saints as close to full strength as possible.

Aaron Ramsdale will keep his place in goal, while being protected by a back four of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel.

In-form Granit Xhaka will keep his place in the midfield alongside Thomas Partey.

The Swiss star scored the winner against PSV.

And Saka, Martin Odegaard and Martinelli will support striker Gabriel Jesus.

Alternatively, Marquinhos could be handed a Premier League start, should Martinelli fail his fitness test.

And Kieran Tierney may be called upon at left-back at the expense of Tomiyasu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALgk6_0ihoskFc00
Alternatively, Tierney and Marquinhos could start

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Juventus ‘promised to pay Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo £17m as secret documents leaked with Italian club investigated’

JUVENTUS allegedly promised to pay Cristiano Ronaldo £17million during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to bombshell secret documents. The Italian giants confirmed their players would take significant salary reductions when the world went into lockdown. That included the squad agreeing to waive four months of wages from March 2020. But...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
841K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy