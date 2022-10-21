Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 11 days to claim rebate worth up to $500



E ligible Virginians have until the beginning of November to file their 2021 taxes in order to receive a tax rebate of up to $500.

To qualify for the rebate, taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, per the Virginia Tax Commission.

A tax liability is defined by the state's tax commission as the amount of money owed in taxes subtracted by tax credits or deductions.

JANET YELLEN BOASTS OF COUNTRY’S ‘ECONOMIC WELL-BEING’ AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

There are 3.2 million taxpayers in Virginia that are eligible for the tax rebates, per the state. The online portal for the rebates opened on Sept. 19, with eligible residents who filed their 2021 taxes by Sept. 5 set to receive their rebate by the end of October.

For those who filed their 2021 taxes by Nov. 1, rebates will be delivered to eligible Virginians by direct deposit or paper check.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) touted the bipartisan tax rebates for returning money from the state government and back to citizens, in a press release last month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"As Virginians face high inflation and prices coming from policies set in Washington, these one-time tax rebates will help families lower the cost of living," Youngkin said. "Past administrations have overtaxed Virginians and by returning taxpayer money to Virginia's taxpayers we are ensuring that hard-working Virginians get to keep more of their paycheck during these difficult economic times."

State officials have also said the rebate will be used to fulfill any outstanding debt to certain government agencies or departments before being given to individuals.