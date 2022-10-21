Read full article on original website
Related
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real
For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
Although Halloween is usually in good fun, some say Christians shouldn’t observe it. The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne.
The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting
The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."
What did Jesus look like?
What did Jesus look like? What do scholars say about what Jesus looks like?
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.
Catholic college men in creepy mass catcalling ritual: 'Whores, come out of your burrows like rabbits'
The video showed more than 100 students from Elías Ahuja college in Madrid pulling up their blinds en masse and howling at all-female dorms.
FAITH: Why are so many young people leaving the church?
It breaks my heart to see large number of parents, grandparents in my congregation whose children are not serving the Lord and have abandoned faithEvery month or so, I see a new article talking about and warning us all that millennials and Gen Z are leaving the church at an alarming rate. By all accounts, this appears to be a national trend that is not reversing, meaning those same young people are not coming back to church as adults and are abandoning Christianity altogether. I can remember reading an article about 20 years ago, not long after 9/11, that...
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
The disturbing history of the Catholic Church
Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?
Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
Apollonius of Tyana was the other "Jesus Christ" who also claimed to perform miracles
Image of ApolloniusCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Apollonius of Tyana was a Greek philosopher who hailed from the town of Tyana located in a Roman province. He is said to have been born around 15 AD in Turkey and died around 100 AD in Ephesus, Turkey.
deseret.com
Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people
Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
A Female Pope: History or Myth?
According to numerous chroniclers, Ioannes Anglicus, a woman, pretended to be Pope John VIII. Illustration of Pope Joan giving birth, used as the frontispiece of A Present for a Papist: Or, The History of the Life of Pope Joan(Unknown author, public domain/wikimedia commons)
This king was an enemy of the Israelites and one of the few people described as "very fat" in the Bible
Credit: Speculum_Darmstadt_2505_55r.jpg: Anonymous; public domain image. In the Book of Judges, Eglon was the King of Moab and an enemy of the Israelites. The Moabites were considered to be of the same ethnic stock as the Israelites. From the 13th century, the Moabites were in conflict with the Israelites.
FAITH: When ministry becomes idolatry
God has criteria for Christian ministry and how we serve Him and worship Him mattersDoes how we do church matter? Should God be pleased at just any efforts at ministry? Are there any criteria for how Christian ministry is to be done? This is not to say that the engagement of the heart in worship is unimportant. In fact, Jesus Himself says as much, but it is to say that emotion and heart engagement are the not the only considerations. Much of what passes for Christian worship is simply, "If it feels good, do it." I'd like to suggest...
The Jewish Press
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Bereshit: Angels Can’t Repent
In the beginning, God created the universe. However, according to Kabbalah, our physical universe is the last of a succession of dimensions that God created. The other dimensions are of a spiritual, ethereal nature. The process by which God created all of the dimensions was to somehow undergo a “contraction” of some aspect of Himself to make room for apparently independent, sentient, conscious entities other than Himself.
Church
In 1947, the American minister William Marrion Branham claimed he was visited by an angel who bestowed him with the gift of curing the world of sickness and decay. It began Branham’s worldwide post-World War II healing revival, where he became a quintessential cult figure. News reporters and other ministers accused him of being a fraud, he launched and validated the violent ministries of Jim Jones and Paul Schäfer, and he spread a doctrine based on the restoration of archaic Christian values and doomsday predictions. Branham’s voice, ripped from a 1954 sermon in Washington, D.C., acts as a bridge between the second and third songs of billy woods’ newest album Church. It is measured, striking against the fading instrumental. “Let Him be first of all. Then, the hunger, deep. As David said, ‘When the deep calleth to the deep, at the noise of thy waterspouts,’” he barks. The line invokes Psalm 42:7, a lament that witnesses a call out to God, as the psalmist seeks confidence and hope in the face of trials and tribulations. The grainy recording feels as if it was buried deep in woods’ subconscious: Here, the lessons of faith burned into his memory are brought to the forefront, delivered through the voice of a false prophet.
Comments / 0