Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Polk County roundup and look ahead
LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – It’s not just two huge rivalry games. District championships and automatic playoff berths are riding in the balance. Undefeated Lake Wales – ranked No. 3 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 rankings – travels to Auburndale (5-2, 4-0) Friday with the 3A District 8 ...
Lakeland dismantles Clearwater football to the delight of packed homecoming crowd
LAKELAND, Fla. – It wasn’t supposed to be that easy. Lakeland – ranked No. 7 in the SBLive Florida Football Power 25 rankings – dismantled No. 21 Clearwater Academy International 44-6 in front of a packed homecoming house at historic Bryant Stadium on Friday. “They were (circled) on my calendar ...
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Longboat Observer
Myakka animal sanctuary survives despite extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
It was late on Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian was whipping across the Farmhouse Animal and Nature Sanctuary in Myakka City, causing owners Dave and Lisa Burns to brave 100-miles-per-hour winds to check on the reserve's 120 animals. Lisa Burns looked into a pasture where four horses were huddled together....
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or like to go there often on holidays, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
earnthenecklace.com
Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?
Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
Florida Governor DeSantis To Speak LIVE In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be LIVE in Polk County, Florida, on a campaign stop Saturday. On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by
srqmagazine.com
Community Will Come To Embrace Bayfront Venue
The Bay Park, a community led initiative, is set to transform 53 acres in downtown Sarasota into a world class public park. Conversations about The Bay Park have centered around the importance of its guiding principles, two of which are activation and aspiration. Today, you can feel the energy already in motion as the park celebrated the opening of the first phase of the larger vision for the master plan.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
Longboat Observer
High school football roundup: Week nine
The Out-of-Door Academy (8-0) defeated Bradenton Christian (2-6) 37-21 on the road. ODA running back Griffin DeRusso had 26 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Luca Marino and Giovanni Giuliani also added rushing touchdowns. Lakewood Ranch High (5-3) defeated Gibbs High (0-8) 34-18 on the road. Mustangs...
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
luxury-houses.net
An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida
7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
iheart.com
Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”
The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
Man went 128 mph in 55-mph zone on Gandy Bridge, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.
iheart.com
"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County
Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
fox13news.com
‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
Comments / 0