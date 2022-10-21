ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Scorebook Live

Polk County roundup and look ahead

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – It’s not just two huge rivalry games. District championships and automatic playoff berths are riding in the balance. Undefeated Lake Wales – ranked No. 3 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 rankings – travels to Auburndale (5-2, 4-0) Friday with the 3A District 8 ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or like to go there often on holidays, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?

Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Community Will Come To Embrace Bayfront Venue

The Bay Park, a community led initiative, is set to transform 53 acres in downtown Sarasota into a world class public park. Conversations about The Bay Park have centered around the importance of its guiding principles, two of which are activation and aspiration. Today, you can feel the energy already in motion as the park celebrated the opening of the first phase of the larger vision for the master plan.
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week nine

The Out-of-Door Academy (8-0) defeated Bradenton Christian (2-6) 37-21 on the road. ODA running back Griffin DeRusso had 26 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Luca Marino and Giovanni Giuliani also added rushing touchdowns. Lakewood Ranch High (5-3) defeated Gibbs High (0-8) 34-18 on the road. Mustangs...
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida

7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
iheart.com

Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”

The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County

Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
CLEARWATER, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?

Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

