UNC, Duke health care systems report rise in RSV cases

 3 days ago

Hospitals across the Triangle are reporting a rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The UNC Health System says they've seen nearly 200 cases just within the last week, pediatric beds are full and patients are facing long wait times.

They say they've had to turn some people away and delay elective surgeries.

Duke Health is also seeing a high demand for pediatric beds. As of last week, they reported 241 positive RSV cases.

RSV symptoms include fever, coughing, wheezing, change or loss of appetite and fatigue.

Earlier this month, ABC11 talked to medical professionals who predicted an increase in cases.

They want parents to have their kids wash their hands, use social distancing and wear a mask when possible.

Doctors say most cases are mild, but parents should be on alert for warning signs of a bigger problem.

WATCH | RSV cases concern parents, doctors nation wide.

Over 70% of pediatric hospital beds in the US full amid surge of respiratory illnesses, ABC News reports.

Raleigh, NC
