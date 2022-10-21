ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing

By Martha Quillin
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

The pastor was eloquent, the music poignant and perfect. But it was the kid in the oversized suit who set the mood for the funeral of James Roger Thompson on Thursday night.

The boy was swimming in a dark jacket, its quarters hanging almost to his knees as he made his way into a pew in the big sanctuary at Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh. Inches of excess length in his pants crumpled on the tops of his shoes and bunched around his ankles.

On a school night, this child in adult mourning clothes was attending the funeral of a 16-year-old who had been slain by his own younger brother.

Dr. Jeff Roberts, senior pastor at Trinity, began his message by acknowledging Thompson’s mother, Elise, who had been bringing her son to church since he was in 2nd grade.

That was just eight years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlNOo_0ihoq4O300
James Thompson, one the five victims killed in a mass shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

‘All kinds of questions’

Roberts knew the incongruity — the illogic — of it all lay on the hearts of the more than 250 people gathered to honor Thompson’s life.

“In these moments we try to make sense of what does not make sense, we try to comprehend that which is incomprehensible,” Roberts said.

“We have all kinds of questions. Normal questions,” he said. “Because we believe if we could just get some answers to some questions, we would be able to somehow process that which makes no sense to us.

“It gives us a little bit of sense of control if we could just have some of those answers,” Roberts said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AaUXI_0ihoq4O300
The casket of James Thompson, 16, leaves Trinity Baptist Church Thursday, following a funeral Thursday Oct. 20, 2022. Thompson, a junior at Knightdale High School, was one of 5 people killed during a mass shooting Thursday, October 13 in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

As of Thursday, there were few answers, even in a preliminary report released earlier in the day by the Raleigh Police Department summarizing the investigation so far into the Oct. 13 shootings that took Thompson’s life and the lives of four others, and resulted in serious injuries to two more.

While the report didn’t name the assailant, Elise and Alan Thompson had done so, in a statement saying their younger son, Austin, “inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with grief for the innocent lives lost.”

Roberts spoke the names of the others shot and killed: Nicole Connors, Susan Karnatz, Mary Marshall, Gabriel Torres. He asked those present to pray for the families of the dead, and to pray for healing for those injured: Lynn Gardner and Casey Clark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2YlP_0ihoq4O300
A hearse and limousine are parked outside Trinity Baptist Church Thursday, prior to the funeral of James Thompson, 16, Thursday Oct. 20, 2022. Thompson, a junior at Knightdale High School, was one of 5 people killed during a mass shooting Thursday, October 13 in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Thompson’s was the first funeral for any of the shooting victims.

“We are a community who is grieving with this family,” he said of the Thompsons. “Grieving with so many other families as well.”

Austin Thompson, hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound, wasn’t mentioned by name during the celebration of his brother’s life, but a video that played silently on the wide screen behind the pulpit before the service featured many photos of the boys together and with their parents.

Respectful, and smiling a lot

There were mundane family moments of pedaling bikes, posing in front of the Christmas tree or bundled in life vests riding on a boat. There were snapshots of milestones: holding up a birthday cake, flashing a certificate of achievement.

Thompson packed what he could into a short life. Roberts and Christian Davis, minister to students at Trinity, said the boy had made an impression on his Sunday School teachers early on. He often arrived early and went to work helping set up the classroom. He was respectful. He smiled a lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnZgR_0ihoq4O300
A hearse and limousine are parked outside Trinity Baptist Church Thursday, prior to the funeral of James Thompson, 16, Thursday Oct. 20, 2022. Thompson, a junior at Knightdale High School, was one of 5 people killed during a mass shooting Thursday, October 13 in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Thompson was known for having an entrepreneurial spirit that blossomed early. While out walking around the golf course with his dad at Hedingham, where they lived, Thompson began picking up stray balls, which he later scrubbed clean and sold back to golfers. Excited by the success of that venture, he expanded the business, setting up a stand at a nearby tee and offering lemonade for sale as well.

Thompson was learning to cook, Roberts said, watching YouTube videos of British chef Gordon Ramsay to learn about spices and flavors to help him make the best sandwiches.

He enjoyed watching baseball, Roberts said, and made two trips with his father in recent years to see the World Series. He had been deep-sea fishing a time or two and loved that, too. He was thinking about college, planning to go to N.C. State, telling his dad he’d like to live at home the first year or two to save money.

“He was just getting to that age where the world was opening up to him,” Roberts said.

A love for basketball

But both pastors said Thompson was happiest when he was at play. He sampled nearly every sport, Roberts said, testing soccer, swim, T-ball and baseball before finding his place on a basketball court. There, the laid-back, smiling young man they knew in Sunday School became intense, especially on defense, when he would cover an opponent so closely the player could hardly move.

Thompson wasn’t on the team roster at Knightdale High School, where he was a junior. But he was a regular on Trinity’s Upward Sports basketball team, an outreach ministry of the Baptist church that brings teams from different churches together for fellowship, teamwork training and friendly competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMYnY_0ihoq4O300
A hearse and limousine are parked outside Trinity Baptist Church Thursday, prior to the funeral of James Thompson, 16, Thursday Oct. 20, 2022. Thompson, a junior at Knightdale High School, was one of 5 people killed during a mass shooting Thursday, October 13 in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Thompson was looking forward to playing again this season, Roberts said. Weekly practice starts in November for games that start in January.

Instead, his No. 30 maroon jersey and shorts were draped across his casket for the service Thursday night, and remained there as it was taken out the door to a waiting hearse.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

East Wake High School downgraded to code yellow lockdown; officers broke up fight

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Durham stabbing: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
WDBO

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that...
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
15K+
Followers
671
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy