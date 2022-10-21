Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Michael Wayne Canard
Michael Wayne Canard, also known as “Cat” died on October 19, 2022, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro, AR. He was born May 12, 1952, to Thurlo and Margaret Canard (Clark) in Bakersfield, CA. Michael grew up in St. James, AR. and claimed his roots as the “Lower End.” He attended Pleasant Grove and Mountain View School where he enjoyed playing football.
whiterivernow.com
Early voting begins today for Arkansas general election
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins today in Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Secretary of State, early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the two Saturdays before election day. Early voting...
whiterivernow.com
Pioneers dominate the Brookland Bearcats 51-7
It was all Batesville on Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers thumped the Brookland Bearcats by a final score of 51-7 at Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers wasted no time in getting on the board as they scored on the game’s opening drive when Jace Jeffrey took a pitch from Gabe Witt on a reverse and raced seven yards into the end zone. Aldo Gallardo hit the extra point to put the Pioneers up 7-0. The Pioneers second score of the first quarter came on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Rhett McDonald to Jermiah Strickland. Gallardo’s extra point made the score 14-0, which is how the first quarter would end.
KTLO
Sheaner, Cruse selected as 2022 MHHS homecoming royalty
Mountain Home High School named its 2022 homecoming royalty before Friday night’s football game. Trevi Sheaner, an intern of KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, has been selected as this year’s homecoming queen. Mason Cruse has been named the homecoming king. Tune in for the rest of tonight’s...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Sitzer
Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Sitzer of Weiner, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the age of 67. She was born August 20, 1955, in Jonesboro, the daughter of Ralph and Lila (Lynn) Sitzer. She was a graduate of Weiner High School and attended beautician school....
whiterivernow.com
Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care
Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Carl Glen Wallis, Sr.
Carl Glen Wallis, Sr., 86, departed this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born in Sylamore, Arkansas on April 14, 1936, to Joseph Austin Wallis and Sarah Pitts Wallis. During his working years, he was a mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and bird-watching. He loved to build things...
Kait 8
RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
Kait 8
VOCAL MYSTERY: Locals compete in Celebrity Masked Singer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For fans of the FOX show The Masked Singer, the city of Jonesboro had its own version, but with a twist!. On Thursday, Oct.. 20, local celebrities joined together in Centennial Hall at Arkansas State University for Celebrity Masked Singer. Much like the actual show,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Laura Lucille Gabris
Laura Lucille Gabris, 101, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022. She was born in Newark, AR, on June 9, 1921, to James and Elise Shaw. Lucille was a witty and kind person. She loved attending St. Clement Catholic Church, quilting, and playing mahjong. Lucille also loved being outside walking. The best part about moving to Florida, besides being with family, was enjoying the wonderful weather and walking outside every day. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished by those that loved her.
Bryant holds on to top Cabot in front of capacity crowd
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Jimmy Jones BRYANT — Just like they’ve done for the past 49 games against in-state opponents, the Bryant Hornets made the plays when it counted and put themselves in the driver’s seat for another 7A-Central Conference championship. The No. 1-ranked Hornets ...
KATV
Bryant shut down Cabot with their win
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Hornets faced off with the Cabot Panthers on Friday night. The final score ended up being (24-10).
Kait 8
Oct. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. One more cold morning before things start to feel more like fall rather than winter. A mix of 20s and 30s will greet you out of the door this morning and so will a layer of frost. You’ll probably need a few extra minutes to clear it.
KTLO
Care giver pleads no contest to stealing thousands from elderly client
An elderly woman’s care giver charged with stealing thousands of dollars of her client’s money appeared in Marion County Circuit Court Wednesday. Fifty-year-old Shelah Letitia Ellison of Mountain Home entered a no contest plea to charges of obtaining a signature by deception and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card and was sentenced to five years probation.
Grass fire causing delays on Highway 67 near Newport
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A grass fire was reported along Highway 67 in Jackson County northwest of Newport. Fire officials are on the scene working to put out the blaze. Those traveling through the area are advised to take an alternate route to avoid further delays.
KTLO
Murder charges against Shepherd dropped
Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
Kait 8
Gunshot victim shows up at hospital, police investigating
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Jonesboro victim to a Memphis hospital. A spokesperson with the Jonesboro Police Department said a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 23, after being shot in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive. Sally...
whiterivernow.com
Sheriff, deputies recognized in lifesaving efforts
So many times, stories regarding fatalities related to illegal drugs are published. But not all of the stories regarding drug overdoses end on such a tragic note. Naloxone is a medicine that is used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. It can be administered by spray into the nostrils or intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intravenous. Naloxone can save lives.
KTLO
Woman accused of assaulting Baxter Health security, nurses
Sara Rodriguez (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A woman is accused of assaulting and spitting on security personnel and nurses at Baxter Health after she was brought to the hospital. Twenty-one-year-old Sara Rodriguez is charged with three felony counts of second-degree battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
