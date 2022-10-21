Read full article on original website
Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back
Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route
The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
Northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp to permanently close
The Harris County Toll Road Authority announced a permanent closure of the northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp beginning Oct. 28. (Courtesy Pexels) The northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp on Tomball Tollway will close permanently starting Oct. 28 at 9 p.m., according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.
Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza
Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
Check out October's featured neighborhood in the Lake Houston area: Sunset Ridge, 77396
Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. Median...
Montgomery County Precinct 4 completes Community Drive expansion project
Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a continual turning lane between Hwy. 59 and Loop 494. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a...
UPDATE: With Harris County commissioners’ no-show, county tax rates revert to no-new-revenue rates
Members of the public spoke for and against the proposed tax rates during the second of two Commissioners Court meetings on Oct. 25. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Update Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. With Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle still absent for the second court meeting Oct. 25, no vote could...
League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023
This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including new Five Below
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
GUIDE: Times and locations for voting early in Brazoria County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
Early voting began in Texas Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) Early voting began in Texas Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. Here are the available early voting locations in Brazoria County. Early voting will be accessible at the following locations Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m.-5...
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
District burger joint Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack serves plates from under the highway
Houston bison burger ($12.25): A bison patty is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese grilled onion, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. (Photos by George Wiebe/Community Impact) From icehouse to casual burger joint to Houston staple, Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack has evolved alongside the city it calls home. Originally located on the...
Robinson Park trail in Seabrook temporarily closed for wastewater improvement project
The trail and parking lot will be closed for about two to three weeks. (Courtesy city of Seabrook) Beginning Oct. 20, a portion of a trail at Robinson Park at 4617 Todville Road, Seabrook, will close for a wastewater improvement project. Contractors working on the project will have the trail...
Coastal Texas Study forges ahead; EPA assesses Cy-Fair super fund site
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Austin, met with various officials Oct. 13 at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Clear Lake for a roundtable discussion about the Coastal Texas Study, a yearslong effort by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas General Land Office to plan and design projects to protect Texas’ coast from major storms. (Jake Magee/Community Impact)
Yummy Seafood in Katy's Asian Town signs on for new Studemont Street restaurant
Oxberry Group is developing a retail and office space at 1515 Studemont St., Houston, south of the Katy Freeway and near Heights Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy Oxberry Group) Officials with Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar in Katy Asian Town said they have signed a lease to bring a new location to a development coming to 1515 Studemont St., Houston, just south of the Katy Freeway, where Party Boy was formerly located.
When, where to vote early in Galveston County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
Early voting began in Texas on Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) Early voting will be available for residents of Galveston County at the following locations from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Locations will be open for voting Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 29 from...
Houston area’s first Great Wolf Lodge coming to Webster in 2024
“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
