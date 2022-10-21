Read full article on original website
Dorathea Polsky
Dorathea Polsky, 98, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born February 6, 1924 in Rockford, Illinois to Charles and Ruth (Levin) Pinko. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Milwaukee. Dorathea married Simon Polsky on September 6, 1953. He...
Rev. Stanley Meade
Rev. Stanley Lloyd Meade, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior October 19, 2022. He was born on January 13, 1936, to Clarence and Nellie (Osborn) Meade, in Harwood, Missouri. He married Norma (Poe) Meade July 17,1953. They were married 63 years, until Norma’s passing in 2016.
Virginia Susan Phillippe
Virginia Susan Phillippe, 98, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born September 30, 1924 in Whiting, Kansas, to Floyd and Bertha (Browning) Persons. Her family moved to St. Joseph, where Virginia graduated from Pickett High School. She then worked in the office at Swift and Co.
Mike Adkins
Mike Adkins, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, October 16, 2022 after a 2 year battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was born May 3, 1952 in St. Joseph to Robert and Margaret (Fleischman) Adkins. He was a 1970 graduate of Lafayette High School.
Mae Bermond
Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond, 90, of Easton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 9, 1932, in Cosby, Missouri to Henry H. and Clara C. (Schneider) Bunse. Mae married Robert Bermond on December 28, 1951, in Cosby, Missouri,...
Allan E. Hicks
Allan E. Hicks, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born September 14, 1939 to Clarence and Mary(Baker)Hicks in Meadville, Missouri. Allan retired from the Saint Joseph Police Department where he served for over thirty years before serving with the Missouri Juvenile Services. Later, he a was a school bus driver for the Savannah School District.
Karen LeAnn Hehn
Karen LeAnn (Wagner) Hehn 78 of St. Joseph, Mo, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at a local health care facility. Per her wishes, Mrs. Hehn has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, Mo. A local Celebration of Life will be scheduled at...
Sharon R. Knutter
Sharon R. Knutter, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born November 21, 1953 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Glen and Shirley (Boley) Knutter. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from William Jewell College. Following graduation from college, Sharon worked as a...
Malone "Mo" Hendrix
Malone “Mo” Hendrix, 24, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. On December 15, 1997 he was born to Christopher and Michelle (Loyd) Hendrix in St. Joseph, Missouri. If you knew Mo, then you know he never kept still. He loved spending time with his kids,...
A.C. "Pete" Hockaday
A.C. “Pete” Hockaday, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. On June 17, 1933 he was born to Hazel Lee Belcher in Wichita, Kansas. He married Erma Jean Mace on July 21, 1951. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2019. Pete was a...
Vicki Davison
Vicki Davison, 76, of Rushville, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at an Olathe, KS health care facility. She was born October 13, 1946 in St. Joseph, daughter of Frances and Roy Hauber. She graduated from Dekalb High School, and later attended Missouri Western State College. She married Jerry Davison on October 21, 1966. She attended St. James Catholic Church. Vicki was a former Apple Blossom Queen Candidate. She played high school basketball, and she enjoyed helping coach her son's baseball teams, bike riding, swimming, and going to the mountains. She also adored her black Labrador, Rummy. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Davison earlier in 2022, and her parents. Survivors include: son, Clint Davison of Olathe, KS, grandsons, Chandler of Olathe, KS and Kyle and Riley Davison of Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
William "Bill" Huff
William “Bill” Huff, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born July 1, 1951 in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 1970. Bill married Sandra Madinger in 1979. They shared 43 years together. She survives of the home. He worked...
Daniel Nathan Sharp
Daniel “Dan” Nathan Sharp, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born March 4, 1936, to William and Lucile (Dome) Sharp in Basin, Wyoming. Daniel graduated from Albion College in Albion, Michigan. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served...
William "Bill" Otis Cass
William Otis Cass, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2022. He was born July 19, 1936, to Cecil and Mabel Cass, in Shenandoah, Iowa. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert. Survivors include his wife, Connie; children, Debbie, Judy, Chris, Kelly, Carrie, Karen,...
Kevin Lee Salmons
Kevin Lee Salmons, 62, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born September 27, 1960, to Larry and Judith (Price) Salmons in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kevin graduated from Savannah High School. He worked for Blue Side (National Beef) as an industrial electrician. He then worked for Crane Construction as an IT manager.
Sandra (Barnett) Cruse
Sandra (Barnett) Cruse, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born April 11, 1946 in St. Joseph to Fred Barnett, Sr. and Arletha (Corbin) Barnett. She was a Head Start/Pre-Kindergarten teacher in St. Joseph for 35-plus years. Sandra enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and...
Billy D. Cole
Billy D. Cole, 87, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away surrounded by family on October 18, 2022. He was born on March 2, 1935 in Amazonia, Missouri, the only child of the late June and Lavear Cole. On May 27, 1955, he married the love of his life, Joy Taylor.
Elaine Lippold
Elaine Lippold, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Joseph and Mildred (Hemry) Walker on June 18, 1931. Elaine graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University. She married George Lippold on June 13,...
Barbara Lundberg
Barbara Lundberg, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born December 12, 1951 to Matt and Teresa (Konopka) Domanski in Accrington, Lancashire England. Barbara married Richard Lundberg on March 2, 1984. They were married thirty years before his death in 2014. She was a present...
Fred W. Grothe
Fred W. Grothe, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born February 10, 1937 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Frederick C. and Delora (Flemming) Grothe. He graduated from Sutton, Nebraska, High School and worked on a farm before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served his country for four years as an electrician.
