North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan announces 6 point childcare legislative proposal while discussing re-election campaign
(Fargo, ND) -- The democratic incumbent serving as state senator representing Fargo's District 21 talks about why she's seeking re-election. Kathy Hogan says she was considering retiring before ultimately deciding to run again before choosing to run. She has been serving in the state senate since 2018, and previously served 9 years in the house beginning in 2009. She and other democratic lawmakers are now pushing a 6 point plan they say is aimed at addressing the state's childcare crisis.
North Dakota District 44 State Senator Merrill Peipkorn looking to work on "state support...directly to childcare providers" if re-elected this November
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota State Senator is looking for your vote to finish out his term in the November 2022 General Election. Merrill Peipkorn is running to maintain his position as a District 44 North Dakota Senator. He spoke about the new district lines that now encompass parts of Downtown Fargo, his goals if re-elected to the position, and more.
Burgum details budget proposals to boost community workforces
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is previewing budget proposals to boost communities' workforces. The governor outlined his proposals at the Main Street ND Summit in Bismarck Tuesday. The governor's budget package includes proposed legislation to allow communities to rejoin the state's Renaissance Zone Program. The Renaissance Zone initiative uses...
Minnesota Secretary of State Candidate Kim Crockett: speaking on 2020 election concerns "I think it did affect the outcome, but I don't know if it changed the outcome"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A candidate for Minnesota's Secretary of State is sharing criticisms of some of the state's voting procedures. Kim Crockett is looking to become Minnesota's Secretary of State in the upcoming General Election. She joined WDAY Midday to share her criticisms of current voting procedures and her distaste of the term "election denier."
North Dakota accepting grant applications for Broadband Expansion
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is accepting grant applications for projects that would expand broadband infrastructure in the state. The money is available through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. North Dakota has 45-million dollars allocated to connect nearly four-thousand homes and businesses to high-speed internet service. Applications are being accepted...
Minnesota Attorney General, Secretary of State candidates face off in debates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz are making their final pitches to voters as the election approaches. The two faced off in a televised debate Sunday night, sparring over crime and abortion policies. Ellison claims Schultz will rescind the right to an...
Pandemic impacts North Dakota student National Assessment scores
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's student scores on a nationwide assessment are showing the pandemic had an impact on learning. Math and reading scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress fell in North Dakota, reflecting a nationwide trend. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler called North Dakota's results disappointing considering...
Are you ready for the November 2022 election? We've got you covered
(Fargo, ND) -- November 8th is just over two weeks away, and that means election season is in full gear in both North Dakota and Minnesota. Several local and statewide races in both states are being contested, and luckily WDAY Radio and The Flag have you covered to find out all the information you need to know to make an educated decision this Fall.
NDSU: State enrollment bucking National trend, actually increasing this Fall
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite recent news of NDSU looking to cut costs amid enrollment issues, the North Dakota University System is preaching a different tune from a statewide standpoint. Student enrollment across the NDUS is consistently exceeding national trends, according to recent reporting data. Cumulative fall 2022 enrollment for the...
Radon major problem in North Dakota homes
(Bismarck, ND) -- Newly released data indicates radon is a major problem in North Dakota homes. The state ranks high in radon exposure compared to other states. The State Radon Coordinator says uranium found in North Dakota soil is the main reason for high radon exposure rates in the state.
University of Minnesota, Teamsters Local 320 reach deal, avoid strike
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Teamsters Local 320 won't strike after reaching a deal with the University of Minnesota. The union shared the update on Facebook, going on to say that the three-year contract includes an at least 12-percent wage increase and extended health insurance. Had a deal not been reached, the...
