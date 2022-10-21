ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

1,000 people expected to attend “Fright Night”

By Shelby Reilly
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLdrL_0ihopc9b00

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Halloween inches closer, the Sullivan FFA chapter is putting the finishing touches on their annual “Fright Night”.

All of the fun and festivities will take place at the Ag barn located behind Sullivan Middle School on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m.

Kevin Cross, Sullivan FFA chapter advisor, said there will be a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat, a bounce house, mini golf, and more.

You can also take a tour of a haunted trail from 7-9 p.m.

Cross said this event has been taking place since 2016 and has been a huge success ever since.

Sullivan FFA in the top 5% of chapters in the nation

“We had a few students that approached Mr. Miller and myself and said, ‘hey we want to do a Halloween event for the community’ and we were like okay, we’ve got a lot going on but if you guys want to, you plan it. And it was great, we had probably about four times as many people show up than we thought and it just continued to grow since then. Last year we had approximately 900 people in attendance and we expect to have about a thousand this year,” Cross said.

He explained this event is completely put on and planned by the students.

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

Cross said they are very grateful that they have been able to make this event completely free for the public thanks to their sponsors.

“One of our goals at Sullivan FFA is really to build our community. In the FFA motto, a part of it says ‘living to serve’ and that’s really why we do this. This is a fun, safe, fall Halloween event for the community and it just gives families a chance to do something at no cost to them, something fun with their kids in a safe environment,” Cross said.

If you would like to attend the event, Cross said to park in the Sullivan Middle School parking lot, and a hayride will take you to the Ag barn.

Again, the event is completely free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies host a Trunk or Treat!

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is already in the Halloween spirit!. On Sunday, the Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute was packed with hundreds of families all decked out in their best Halloween costumes. This is all part of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies Annual Trunk or...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

9th annual ‘Coats for Kids” benefits hundreds in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The line was out the door at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday, as the Sullivan County Salvation Army hosted hundreds of kids for their 9th annual “coats for kids” event. Michele Smith, the chairman for the advisory council of Sullivan County’s Salvation Army, said they handed out 306 coats, hats […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department hosts safe Halloween event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —As Halloween creeps closer, local community members have started hosting fun and safe ways for children to trick or treat. The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department hosted its fourth annual trunk or treat event at Deming Park. Trunk or treats are a safe and less spooky alternative which give families the opportunity to enjoy Halloween festivities with trusted community members.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he was looking forward to this weekend.  […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Lost Creek Color Run Fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local elementary school students took part in one of their favorite school events this afternoon! It was the Color Run at Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute. Participants ran a mile past three different color stations. It’s an activity the kids look forward to every year. Kyle Kirchner, 5th […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)

(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department will be switching the disinfectant in the water distribution system from free chloramine back to the normalchloramines next Wednesday, October 26th. The free chloramine was used over the past couple of weeks in conjunction with the City’s biannual hydrant flushing. Water customers may still notice a change in the taste of the water until all the free chloramine is completely out of the lines.
OLNEY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Fire Damage at Montgomery Ruritan Building

Clean-up is underway now at the Montgomery Community Building at Ruritan Park following a kitchen fire that resulted in smoke damage to the building last week. As a precautionary measure, the Montgomery Ruritan Board of Directors has cancelled all events in the building for the month of November, including the annual Turkey Trot Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for next Saturday. The board would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s festival a big success. They also want to express their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The building will be back up and running by December.
MONTGOMERY, IN
vincennespbs.org

HELP Vincennes looking for community input

One Vincennes organization says it needs your input to help make the city a better place to live. HELP Vincennes will be at the Pantheon on Wednesday, October 26th. HELP stands for Hoosiers Enduring Legacy Program. Vincennes leaders hired Jamie Dugan this summer to create HELP Vincennes. The goal is...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Revolutionary War Veteran honored at Cloverdale cemetery

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday’s ceremony was years in the making for Steve Scully. Scully discovered his connection to Jacob Piercy, a Revolutionary War veteran buried at the Cloverdale Cemetery, about three years ago. He contacted the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to see if they knew about it, and they informed […]
CLOVERDALE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local school hosts “Hero Day” for first responders

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Barr-Reeve students got to see the importance of law enforcement first-hand, and show their appreciation during this years “Hero Day”. Local law enforcement agencies came down to the school on Thursday to not only be thanked, but to get a tour of the school so that they’re comfortable with the layout […]
MONTGOMERY, IN
roadtirement.com

Chief Tecumseh statue

It is always fun when travelling to come across an interesting attraction. We found this striking likeness of the famous Chief Tecumseh near the Wabash River levee in Vincennes, Indiana. The statue is the creation of Peter “Wolf” Toth, a Hungarian artist, and is the most recent addition (the 74th) to the “The Trail of Whispering Giants” series of statues scattered across the country.
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

When disaster strikes PuroClean cleans up

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Join host Julie Henricks as she learns about the work the fine folks at PuroClean do for their customers. When disaster strikes, the team at PuroClean is ready to go with their services which include water and fire damage restoration. For a list...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire officials stress safety amid dry, windy conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Around 3:30 a.m. EDT the National Weather Service released a special weather statement for central Indiana stating several counties are under a hazardous weather outlook for this afternoon and early evening. With a combination of winds, low humidity, and dry grounds, there are increased conditions for a chance of fire. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Tour the Ewing Garden Barn in Marshall, IL

MARSHALL, Ill. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Looking for a great place to shop for fall decor this year?. The Ewing Garden Barn in Marshall, Illinois may be the perfect place for you! Check out the store with this tour given by Cindy Ewing. For more information visit the Ewing...
MARSHALL, IL
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East

BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy