1,000 people expected to attend “Fright Night”

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Halloween inches closer, the Sullivan FFA chapter is putting the finishing touches on their annual “Fright Night”.

All of the fun and festivities will take place at the Ag barn located behind Sullivan Middle School on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m.

Kevin Cross, Sullivan FFA chapter advisor, said there will be a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat, a bounce house, mini golf, and more.

You can also take a tour of a haunted trail from 7-9 p.m.

Cross said this event has been taking place since 2016 and has been a huge success ever since.

“We had a few students that approached Mr. Miller and myself and said, ‘hey we want to do a Halloween event for the community’ and we were like okay, we’ve got a lot going on but if you guys want to, you plan it. And it was great, we had probably about four times as many people show up than we thought and it just continued to grow since then. Last year we had approximately 900 people in attendance and we expect to have about a thousand this year,” Cross said.

He explained this event is completely put on and planned by the students.

Cross said they are very grateful that they have been able to make this event completely free for the public thanks to their sponsors.

“One of our goals at Sullivan FFA is really to build our community. In the FFA motto, a part of it says ‘living to serve’ and that’s really why we do this. This is a fun, safe, fall Halloween event for the community and it just gives families a chance to do something at no cost to them, something fun with their kids in a safe environment,” Cross said.

If you would like to attend the event, Cross said to park in the Sullivan Middle School parking lot, and a hayride will take you to the Ag barn.

Again, the event is completely free.

