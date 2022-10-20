FDA proposes updates to breakthrough devices guidance focused on reducing disparities in healthcare

Read full article on original website
raps.org
FDA proposes breakthrough status for devices that address health disparities
The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) has proposed that devices that aim to eliminate disparities in health care be designated breakthrough products. The agency is also considering expanding its criteria for breakthrough devices to include products that treat rare diseases, as well as non-addictive products to treat pain or addiction.
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot
Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years. The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
CNBC
CDC recommends Novavax's Covid shots as mix-and-match first booster to Pfizer or Moderna
The CDC has recommended a booster of Novavax's Covid vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. People who received Pfizer, Moderna or J&J as their primary series can also receive Novavax as their first booster if they want. Novavax's third shot was developed against the original strain of Covid that...
How much better are updated COVID boosters? Pfizer announces first results in human clinical trial
New human clinical trial data announced by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters introduced this fall will outperform their original formulation in guarding against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, the companies said Thursday. The new findings are the first from human trials examining the...
MedicalXpress
Study takes major step in pursuit of HIV cure
For around 40 years, scientists all over the world have been unsuccessfully trying to find a cure for HIV, but now a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital have apparently found an important element in the equation. So says Dr. Ole Schmeltz Søgaard, Professor of Translational...
technologynetworks.com
Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV in Clinical Trial
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase 3 ACTG A5379 clinical study.
FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug, company pushes back
The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn't work. A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes more than two years after...
reviewofoptometry.com
Making the Connection: Sleep Disorders, Ocular Effects
Consider that one-third of the average human’s lifetime is spent sleeping. Sleep is a universal function of living species. Its restorative functions include memory consolidation, hormone regulation, growth and sympathetic/parasympathetic balance.1 Sleep disorders can interfere with normal physical, mental, social and emotional functioning. Insufficient quality or quantity of sleep is associated with system dysfunctions including endocrine, metabolic, higher cortical function and neurological disorders.2,3 Every day, new research helps us learn more about the direct and indirect consequences sleep disorders may have on ocular health.
Healthline
How a Bionic Pancreas May Make Managing Type 1 Diabetes Easier
Researchers say newly developed bionic pancreas machines can help people with type 1 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. They also noted that the technology allows people with type 1 diabetes to avoid the daily finger pricks to measure blood sugar levels as well as having to operate an insulin pump.
NJ flu cases are on the rise. Experts expect a worse season than the past 2 years
That season of headaches and fevers, muscle aches and fatigue caused by the flu has arrived in New Jersey. Visits to hospital emergency rooms and doctors' offices for flu-like symptoms have increased since the beginning of October and are higher than they were at this time last year. Nationally, kids seem to...
hcplive.com
ACG Research Supports Efficacy of FMT for IBD
The study results are consistent with previous meta-analyses that show the efficacy of FMT in patients with IBD compared to placebo. The continued use of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) to treat patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is supported by ongoing research. A team, led by Murtaza Hussain, MD, Hurley...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
medtechdive.com
Abiomed wraps up Impella post-approval studies requested by FDA
Abiomed completed the post-approval studies requested in relation to the authorization of its Impella heart pumps. The Food and Drug Administration now has accepted and closed the post-approval study reports covering the use of the device in high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention, cardiogenic shock, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock and right heart failure.
When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems
US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
Healthline
Alternative Treatments for an Overactive Bladder
Some medications your doctor prescribes can help with symptoms of an overactive bladder. Alternative treatments such as supplements, herbs, and therapies may also be beneficial, but there is less scientific evidence for them. An overactive bladder (OAB) causes the need to suddenly urinate, regardless of how much urine is in...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Friday, October 21, 2022
A lower demand for this year’s COVID-19 boosters may lead to price hikes for the doses, according to analysts. Currently, two-thirds of American adults aren’t planning on getting a booster shot anytime soon, a lower demand than for regular flu shots. (Reuters) Takeda added a Phase IIb celiac...
News-Medical.net
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
