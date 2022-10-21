ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 43, No. 5 Weber State 38

BOZEMAN — Special teams — the good, the bad and the ugly — played a huge role in a huge Big Sky Conference matchup on a wet and rainy Saturday. No. 3 Montana State gave up two touchdowns on returns, benefitted from an FCS record four safeties on errant punt snaps and yet nearly blew a 19-point lead in the second half. But QB Tommy Mellott shined as MSU defeated No. 5 Weber State 43-38 in just the second top-five matchup in the recorded history of Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game

Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana

If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
BILLINGS, MT
explorebigsky.com

Big Sky Conoco closed for renovations

The Big Sky Conoco station has begun renovating their fuel pump area to replace fuel tanks, product lines, pumps, and electrical systems. The work is expected to take 4-5 weeks and the upgrades will include a high-tech digital interface at each pump, improved spacing, diesel availability at every pump and red-dyed diesel, according to workers onsite.
BIG SKY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy