MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO