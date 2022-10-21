Read full article on original website
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
BOZEMAN — Special teams — the good, the bad and the ugly — played a huge role in a huge Big Sky Conference matchup on a wet and rainy Saturday. No. 3 Montana State gave up two touchdowns on returns, benefitted from an FCS record four safeties on errant punt snaps and yet nearly blew a 19-point lead in the second half. But QB Tommy Mellott shined as MSU defeated No. 5 Weber State 43-38 in just the second top-five matchup in the recorded history of Bobcat Stadium.
Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
The talk of an infamous replay will rule the day on Sunday and for days to come around the state of Montana. But what about everything that came before Jared Gipson’s controversial 4th down catch?. The seventh-ranked Montana Grizzlies seemed intent on mirroring the performance, game plan and style...
BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen answered a question about Callahan O’Reilly’s big sack near the end of Saturday’s thrilling 43-38 win over Weber State. Vigen praised O’Reilly but focused more on “all our guys,” he said. Then, the version of Vigen who’s...
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when these polls come out that say what the "best" is, I often wonder if they have even been here and tried some of our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi on I-90 westbound at mile marker 316 around 6:10 a.m. Sunday.
The Big Sky Conoco station has begun renovating their fuel pump area to replace fuel tanks, product lines, pumps, and electrical systems. The work is expected to take 4-5 weeks and the upgrades will include a high-tech digital interface at each pump, improved spacing, diesel availability at every pump and red-dyed diesel, according to workers onsite.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified two victims on Wednesday who reportedly died in a homicide/suicide on Tuesday night.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
The driver of the truck that fatally struck Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton on his bicycle has received a misdemeanor careless driving citation.
