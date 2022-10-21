Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Denison church celebrates 150 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The congregation of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Denison gathered to celebrate the church's 150th anniversary. Mount Pleasant Baptist was founded in 1872 by a family who moved to Denison from Missouri. Its first services were held not in a church building, but in the home of a young minister.
KTEN.com
Two arrested in Mannsville attempted murder case
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KTEN) — Two suspects are jailed after an attempted murder in Mannsville. Nickolas Clark, 24, and Ali Roper, 21, were arrested after the Johnston County Sheriff's Office received a call about a stabbing on Thursday afternoon. Deputies went to a home on Easy Street where they found...
KTEN.com
Durant kid gets stolen bike back 6 months later
DURANT, (KTEN) -- Back in April, a good samaritan in Durant made a kid's day by gifting him a new bike after his was stolen from him. Six months later, the bike was recovered by the same person who gifted the boy a new one. The man was so determined...
Woman wanted for retail fraud at stores in Flower Mound, Southlake
The Southlake Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole items from Hobby Lobby and received a refund for items she hadn’t paid for. In an elaborate, hilarious Facebook post, Southlake DPS informed residents on Friday that the suspect went to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Total Destruction:' Man Arrested After Trespassing Denton City Hall
One man is in police custody after he broke into Denton City Hall, causing a loud disturbance and defecating in the City Manager’s office late Friday night, Denton Police say. Denton officials responded to calls at 10:07 p.m. to a burglary-in-progress call at the City Hall, located at the...
KTEN.com
Pottsboro man arrested for allegedly threatening roommate with knife
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Thomas White of Pottsboro is behind bars after investigators said he threatened to kill his roommate. The victim told police that White, 35, put a knife against his neck several times and slid the blade across the back of his neck in a throat-slitting manner before he was able to escape.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge
A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
KTEN.com
Denison unveils new Main Street memorial plaza
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison has unveiled a new landmark honoring the history of the city and a life gone too soon. The Grayson Berry Memorial Plaza on Main Street was created by the Berry family. Grayson was a Denison native who died in 1960 when his bicycle collided with a truck. He was just 10 years old.
bryancountypatriot.com
Caddo woman killed in accident in Atoka County
ATOKA COUNTY – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon. Christie Gray, 48, of Caddo, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Oklahoma Highway 7 about 7 1/2 miles west of Atoka at about 5:24 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
KXII.com
Downtown Sherman revitalization program offers 25k to renovate historic building into barber school
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A grant from the city of Sherman is helping property owners turn a vacant building off Travis Street into a place full of buzz- a barbershop. “What I am envisioning is to show young men and women what true entrepreneurship can be in the barbering industry,” said Alejandro Rodriguez.
KTEN.com
Drone tracks Marshall County fugitive to rooftop hiding spot
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop led to a standoff in Marshall County overnight. Sheriff Donald Yow said Stephanie Stowe was driving the car and Zachary Jones, who was the passenger, would not tell deputies his real name. Jones resisted arrest and ran off. It turned out he...
KXII.com
Pumpkin patches, corn maze and more fall fun in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Since the 80′s the Elves Christmas tree farm has been a family tradition in Texoma. It wasn’t until 1999 when Marshall Cathy and his wife took over the farm and added a pumpkin patch. “We always sold trees and a few years after we...
KXII.com
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne remains hot in district play, beating Bridgeport
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) - The Van Alstyne Panthers move to 4-1 in district play with a 38-13 win over Bridgeport. The Panthers improve to 5-4 overall and finish the regular season at Gainesville next week.
KXII.com
Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - We are down to the last weekend to experience the State Fair of Texas this year, and one Texoma restaurant got to be a part of it for the first, and hopefully not the last, time. “We’ve had people tell us already we are their favorite,...
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
KTEN.com
Denison residents seeing lower bills than state average
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texas ranks No. 20 as the most expensive state to live in. But data for Denison is even better than the state average. People in other cities across the state are paying way more than the average Denison household, which spends about $1,430 a month on things like rent, utilities and cable TV.
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
