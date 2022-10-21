Read full article on original website
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/24/22
Yahoo Sports | Zach Crizer: In a game that included several lead changes, injuries and defensive miscues, the Houston Astros ended up prevailing 6-5 and knocked the Yankees out of the postseason with an ALCS sweep. The Yanks took an early 3-0 lead, but an injured Nestor Cortes allowed a game-tying three-run homer to Jeremy Peña. Everything went downhill from there, and while the Yanks battled back to take a 5-4 lead, it was erased in the seventh frame. Check out Matt’s recap for more.
MLB Playoff Roundup: Bryce Harper sends the Phillies to the World Series
With the Yankees fighting for their lives, a couple hours south, the Padres fought for theirs against the Phillies. San Diego’s predicament wasn’t as dire as the Yankees’ 3-0 deficit, as the Padres could send the NLCS back to California if they could just take one game in Philly. The Phillies had other ideas, and what was a short but exciting series came to a thrilling finish.
So you got crushed by Houston: The Rational Assessment
Hey, no time like the present to try and look at this in as cool-headed a way as possible. Let's be blunt here: You can be as cool, as rational, as analytics-driven as you want to be, and nobody is going to be able to make a convincing case that getting swept by Houston is an acceptable result. It is not.
PKB's Hot Stove Season: Part 2: Next Season Obligations and the Competitive Balance Tax
Yeah yeah yeah, get to it already. I hear ya. But I think the groundwork needs to be fully laid before I even want to get into the nigh unlimited depth of the free agent market. The Yankees are a bit weird about the Competitive Balance Tax. Don't take my word for it, here's CBS Sports columnist Mike Axisa writing at the trade deadline:
Aaron Boone’s Yankees future should be up in the air
The Houston Astros have once again eliminated the New York Yankees in the ALCS; this time, they couldn't even win a game. The loss stings just as much as the other two times it happened. The World Series matchup is set with the Philadelphia Phillies emerging from the National League bracket, and the Yankees will be watching from the couch. Despite an incredible regular season from Aaron Judge and an almost 100-win season overall, the hopes for a championship are out the window, and Yankees fans are done making excuses. They want change, and manager Aaron Boone is at the forefront of the firestorm.
Boone, Cashman and the analytics
Well, I have been saying it from Day 1 of Boones hiring. He is a puppet who has no feel for the game, the ultimate yes man for Cashman and the analytics. The entire season no continuity, no player knows on a daily basis what their job is, who's on 1st, what's on second and I don't know is on 3rd, add this this in, confusion made out the lineup. HORRIBLE! Now that the pain and suffering is over thanks to idiotic analytical decisions, here is the exit door, both of you leave your ID on the table walk through it and do not let the door hit you in the you know where. Oh, by the way take that idiotic number crunching analytic department with you. What a bunch of losers! I wish George was around just to fire Boone after that Saturday night fiasco against the Guardians, what does brainless do once again in the ALCS, brings Schmitt in thinking that he will get different results, did Boone ever look up the meaning of idiot in the dictionary?
Despite the Game 4 loss, Jonathan Loáisiga was a playoff silver lining
History will likely view the 2022 New York Yankees in a strange fashion. The first word that will come to mind is inconsistency, which is rather strange for a 99-win team, but also completely understandable for anyone familiar with how those 99 wins came together. A ballclub that was on pace for a record-breaking season in the first half ultimately faltered in the latter part of the season and came dangerously close to losing a division title that seemed like an inevitability at one point.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/24/22
Well, the Yankees had the decency (if you want to call it that) to at least score some runs during what turned out to be their final game of the season last night. But the pitching and defense faltered and the Astros won the pennant in a 6-5 victory to clinch the sweep. I am so tired of these guys, but they are just far and away a better team. The Yankees only wish they were remotely that good.
The longest home runs of the 2022 Yankees’ season
The 2022 Yankees won’t be fondly remembered on the whole, but there is one aspect that was unforgettable: the homers. Aaron Judge’s 62 home run season surpassed Roger Maris for the most in an American League season ever. It was a run that was incredibly fun to watch and follow, no matter how the season ended.
ALCS Game 4: New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros
It all comes down to this for the Yankees. After three mostly listless performances, they will have have to play for their season today in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros. Trailing 3-0, the Yankees will have to do something that only ever been done...
Yankees announce ALCS Game 4 lineup
The Yankees have known that any hope of a World Series appearance would require a rematch with Houston for some time, but they probably didn’t expect to start 0-3 against them. Nevertheless that’s where they are, and now they face the prospect of needing four straight wins in order to keep their season alive. That’s as daunting a task as you could ask for, but it only becomes possible if they take it one game at a time.
The Yankees sure do make it hard to remain optimistic
I try really, really hard to be optimistic when it comes to sports. On account of some things I’ve talked about on this site in the past, optimism doesn’t exactly come easy to me, so it really does take a concerted effort on my part to remain hopeful each season. I’ve been a writer for this site since last year’s trade deadline, and I’ve purposely tried to make sure that my content remained as positive as possible — I tried defending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defense in the early-going (boy was I wrong), and I tried to create some narrative magic around this team on a couple occasions. In fact, I think the most negative thing I’ve written this year was when I compared this team’s second half to a Marx Brothers farce.
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The past week saw the Yankees narrowly avert an upset at the hands of the Guardians, only to get soundly defeated in a sweep thanks to Houston. It was an eye-opening, humbling, and frustrating loss all around, punctuated by moments where the game could have easily been in their grasp followed by the eventual failure to capitalize. The Astros, to their credit, bent but never broke and took everything that the Yankees gave them in return and ran with it. Just like that, the Yankees’ season is over and we’re left to pick up the pieces mentally on a year that was filled with so many questions.
Yankees 5, Astros 6: Season ends in sweep after costly late mistake
Thanks to three listless performances, the Yankees went into Game 4 of the ALCS needing a win to keep their season alive. Well, you can say a lot of things about that game, as the performance wasn’t listless; it just ended up being frustrating in different ways. The Yankees’...
ALCS Game 4 Reaction: The season ends on another backbreaker to Houston
It is so, so rough to talk about the end of a year. It comes so suddenly, and even though everyone knows going into the playoffs that your run can end in an instant, it doesn’t feel real until it does. The Yankees were underdogs in this ALCS against the Astros, both in terms of their play this year and in their historic matchup, but the end came quicker than most would’ve expected. A four-game sweep at the hands of the team that they’ve all but declared public enemy No. 1 is about as devastating an end that they could’ve conceived.
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Johnny Damon tries to offer hope for the Yankees
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 postseason is underway, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Yankees and Astros to begin ALCS Game 4 in a rain delay
The Yankees and Astros were scheduled to play the fourth game of this ALCS at 7:07pm ET, but for the third time during this Yankee playoff run, weather will come into play. With about an hour to first pitch, the league communicated that the game will not start on time, and that the forecast will be assessed again around 7:
The inertia of the Yankees
The Yankees’ 2022 season is over. We have an entire winter to get through everything that went wrong with this team this season, to speculate on what if any free agent moves will be made. We’ll even have time to break down exactly the ways that Brian Cashman’s offseason strategy completely backfired: Josh Donaldson’s bat completely disappeared and he’s under contract for another season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Ben Rortvedt didn’t play a single game, and with all due respect to Lou Trivino, the trade deadline was a bust.
The Yankees’ front office is the real culprit for playoff woes
When things start to fall apart, it becomes easy to start blaming the person who is ostensibly in charge of the daily management of the team. For the Yankees, that man is skipper Aaron Boone. With the failures in the playoffs, he will become the favorite scapegoat for any failures during this season, whether by fans or pundits.
