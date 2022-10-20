Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Genome Sequencing and Genetic Engineering Could Help Protect Ocean Ecosystems
Advanced Genomic Approaches Hold Promise for Marine Conservation. Although genetic and genomic technologies have enormous potential for protecting marine life, they are currently being underutilized. Madeleine van Oppen of the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the University of Melbourne and Melinda Coleman with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, Australia argue this point in an essay published on October 17th in PLOS Biology, an open-access journal.
tipranks.com
Moderna announces clinical data on mRNA-1273.214 bivalent booster
Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that the bivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants. Observed side effects of mRNA-1273.214 were similar or less severe than those of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Additionally, no new safety concerns were identified in the three-month follow-up. The complete data set will be presented during a breakout session on October 20, 2022 at ID Week. In addition, data will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication and shared with regulators around the world. The Company expects interim safety and immunogenicity results of its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-targeting bivalent vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, to become available later this year. Data will be generated from a clinical study designed in accordance with regulatory guidance for bivalent booster vaccines against COVID-19.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Phys.org
New research suggests our brains use quantum computation
Scientists from Trinity College Dublin believe our brains could use quantum computation. Their discovery comes after they adapted an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The brain functions measured were also correlated to short-term memory performance and conscious awareness,...
satnews.com
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
nextbigfuture.com
DARPA Wireless Power Beaming
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
scitechdaily.com
New Method Exposes How Artificial Intelligence Works
The neural networks are harder to fool thanks to adversarial training. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel method for comparing neural networks that looks into the “black box” of artificial intelligence to help researchers comprehend neural network behavior. Neural networks identify patterns in datasets and are utilized in applications as diverse as virtual assistants, facial recognition systems, and self-driving vehicles.
electrek.co
NanoGraf’s Li-ion 18650 battery achieves a new energy-density milestone
Chicago-headquartered NanoGraf Technologies, which claims it has enabled the highest energy-density cylindrical 18650 Lithium-ion cell in the world, today announced that its battery has achieved a new industry energy-density milestone of 810 Wh/L (4.0Ah capacity). Ampere hours (Ah) is the amount of energy charge in a battery that enables 1...
Phys.org
New data transmission record set using a single laser and a single optical chip
An international group of researchers from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden have achieved dizzying data transmission speeds and are the first in the world to transmit more than 1 petabit per second (Pbit/s) using only a single laser and a single optical chip.
marktechpost.com
AI Hardware Accelerators For Machine Learning And Deep Learning | How To Choose One
Machine Learning(ML), particularly its subfield, Deep Learning, mainly consists of numerous calculations involving Linear Algebra like Matrix Multiplication and Vector Dot Product. AI accelerators are specialized processors designed to accelerate these core ML operations, improve performance and lower the cost of deploying ML-based applications. AI accelerators can significantly reduce the time to train and execute an AI model and perform specific AI tasks that cannot be conducted on a CPU.
alpenhornnews.com
Septin 9 Methylated Colorectal Cancer Detection Market 2022 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2028
The Septin 9 Methylated Colorectal Cancer Detection market research report, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Septin 9 Methylated Colorectal Cancer Detection market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Septin 9 Methylated Colorectal Cancer Detection market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
marktechpost.com
Deepkapha AI Researchers Propose ‘VeerNet,’ A Novel Transformer-Based Deep Learning Network That Uses Self-Attention Processes To Recognize Distinct Curves From A Single Track
Well-logging is the process of using drilling instruments to take measurements of various rock qualities throughout the length of a well down into the earth. The formation’s lithology, porosity, fluid content, and textural variance determine the digital log responses. The welllogging parameters generate lithofacies groups and facies-by-facies rock property descriptors. Before the introduction of digital logging tools, well-logging data were drawn in curve format on the parameter graph. Well-logging parameter graphs have several drawbacks, including their vast size, abundant memory space, and interference from gridlines. Therefore, it is necessary to translate well-logging parameter graphs into X-Y coordinates, where X stands for parameter values and Y for depth values.
Getting a COVID-19 test? Here's the pipeline your samples and results must travel
As countless Americans have learned in the pandemic, medical testing happens through a complex network of pipelines between samples and results.
scitechdaily.com
10,000 Times Quicker: New Breakthrough Could Change the Field of Medical Microrobots
Scientists have developed a mass-production method for biodegradable microrobots that can dissolve into the body after delivering cells and medications. In order to create a technology that can produce more than 100 microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body, Professor Hongsoo Choi’s team at the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST) worked with Professor Sung-Won Kim’s team at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Bradley J. Nelson’s team at ETH Zurich.
cryptopotato.com
Rapid Tech Adoption and Talents Make India a Key Player in Global Web3 Market: Study
Globally, crypto and web3 firms raised over $30 billion in 2021 and are set for a user base of 1 billion by 2030, the report says. A series of enabling factors places India at the forefront of global Web3 transformation, said a report by Nasscom, a no-profit apex body of the $227-billion Indian tech industry.
techunwrapped.com
Samsung roadmap: making 2 nanometer chips in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer by 2027
Samsung, the second largest manufacturer of semiconductors in the world with more than 17% market share -only behind TSMC-, is clear: its commitment to the future is based, to a large extent, on semiconductors. The company will start manufacturing 2-nanometer chips in 2025 and 1.4-nanometer chips by 2027. Or what is the same, some of the most powerful and efficient chips on the market.
Michael Blum joins SeqOne Genomics to Head the Company’s Research and Development
MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SeqOne Genomics, today announced that Michael Blum, Ph.D. is joining the company to lead its research and development department. He is tasked with driving SeqOne’s R&D strategy notably in the area of rare diseases and oncology through the use of machine learning and data science. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005672/en/ Michael Blum, PhD, Head of Research & Development SeqOne Genomics
Benzinga
Oracle and Nvidia Partner For Better Cloud AI Computation Solutions
Oracle Corp ORCL and NVIDIA Corp NVDA forged a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The partnership aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack from GPUs to systems to software to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI added tens of thousands more...
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Data Engineer: Steps, Skills, & Salary
Data engineering combines data science and software engineering disciplines. Data engineer jobs offer some of the most competitive salaries on the job market. Data engineers need at least a bachelor's in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Data engineers source, clean, and transform raw data to make it usable...
KTEN.com
3 Trends of the Neural Network Usage for Algorithmic Trading
Originally Posted On: https://hackernoon.com/3-trends-of-the-neural-network-usage-for-algorithmic-trading. Developers of AI systems can create complex algorithms for a wide range of use cases, including in investing and trading. With the help of neural networks, investors can now make informed decisions by analyzing the data collected by these systems. However, the data collected by these...
