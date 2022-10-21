Read full article on original website
What to Know About Jeremy Hunt—Now Britain's Most Powerful Politician
The U.K.'s new finance minister scrapped almost all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax plans, as her premiership looks increasingly shaky.
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’
Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.However prominent Tory donors...
Mail+ poll suggests 72% of readers want Boris Johnson to return to lead Tories
The Mail+ readers have overwhelmingly backed Boris Johnson to return to No 10 if Liz Truss is ousted, a poll has shown. More than 7,800 readers had voted last night – and former PM Mr Johnson was head and shoulders above other MPs with 72 per cent of the vote.
Rishi Sunak will be Britain's next prime minister after Liz Truss' resignation
LONDON — Former finance minister Rishi Sunak won the race to be Britain's next prime minister Monday, the first British Asian to assume the role and the third leader in seven weeks of a country roiled by political and economic chaos. Sunak will become the latest leader of the...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt attract early backing for new PM as Tory leadership race begins – UK politics live
Nominations for new prime minister close on Monday; Kemi Badenoch also expected to stand
Boris Johnson pulls out of race for 10 Downing Street
Boris Johnson has dramatically pulled out the race for 10 Downing Street after admitting he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party.The former prime minister said he had “reached out” to leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to see if they could work together in the national interest, but it had not proved possible.In a statement, he insisted he had secured the 100 nominations needed to get onto the ballot paper – and that if he stood there was a “very good chance” he would be back in Downing Street by the end of the week.He went on: “But in...
Boris Johnson tells supporters he will co-operate with Partygate probe as PM
Boris Johnson has told supporters that he will co-operate with a parliamentary inquiry into alleged lies over the Partygate affair.Following speculation that the former PM might attempt to block the probe if he returns to 10 Downing Street, close ally Sir James Duddridge said that Johnson had made clear it “must and will” be allowed to run its course.The investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee was triggered by a vote in the Commons and can be halted only if MPs vote to overturn the decision.Minister Steve Baker, a supporter of Mr Johnson’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, this morning warned...
Voices: Is Boris Johnson still a vote winner? Britain has changed in the last three years
Supporters of Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership campaign are making two key arguments. The first is that he is a proven election winner. The second is that, unlike any of his rivals, he has a mandate from the electorate to be prime minister.But how persuasive are these arguments when we subject them to a degree of scrutiny?There is no denying the success that Mr Johnson brought his party in 2019. He inherited a party that was deeply divided over how to proceed with Brexit and stood at just 25 per cent in the polls. Indeed, the Conservatives had suffered...
EXCLUSIVE: Voters who backed Tories at last election would be more likely to vote Conservative again if Boris Johnson is next PM, YouGov poll finds
Voters who backed the Tories at the last election would be more likely to vote Conservative again if Boris Johnson becomes the next Prime Minister, a YouGov poll has found. Polling of 1700 people, done on Thursday and Friday, also found that only 34% of those who voted for the Tories last time would do so again, with 14% saying they would switch to Labour.
Boris Johnson flies back early from trip amid rumours of No 10 comeback, says former press secretary
Boris Johnson is flying back to the UK from a holiday in the Caribbean following Liz Truss's resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, his former press secretary has said.Will Malden told Sky News that the former prime minister, whom Ms Truss replaced as party leader in September, is on his way back to Downing Street as rumours circulate that he could launch a comeback."I've spoken to someone that has spoken to him and he is on the way back and clearly he's taking soundings," Mr Malden said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Boris Johnson urged to drop comeback bid as he lags ever further behind rival Sunak
Boris Johnson is coming under pressure from within his own party to ditch his attempted comeback as prime minister, amid fears that he could pit activists against MPs in a way that would tarnish the Conservative brand for a generation.Withdrawal from the race to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader would almost certainly lead to the coronation on Monday of Mr Johnson’s main rival Rishi Sunak, who formally announced his candidacy on Sunday with a promise of “integrity, professionalism and accountability”.The former PM was tonight lagging far behind Mr Sunak in the battle for MPs’ endorsements, and had shown...
How the UK will pick its new prime minister
Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
Poll: Only Boris can halt Labour
TODAY’S Mail on Sunday poll shows that Boris Johnson retains a level of electoral magnetism far outstripping that of any of his party colleagues - despite the months of scandal, intrigue and infighting that brought down his premiership in the summer. Although the poll shows that Labour would still...
Economic data shows UK faltering as Sunak set for No 10 – as it happened
Business surveys raised concerns over a looming UK recession, as the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak was set to become prime minister
Boris Johnson Bows Out of Race to Replace U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss
Boris Johnson said in a Sunday evening statement that he wouldn’t join the fight to become Britain’s next prime minister, all but guaranteeing that former U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will get the top job at No. 10 Downing Street. “I believe I have much to offer but I...
Blow for Boris Johnson as leading eurosceptic backs Sunak and says return for ex-PM ‘guaranteed disaster’
Boris Johnson’s hopes of a return to Downing Street were today dealt a severe blow as influential Eurosceptic Steve Baker came out for rival Rishi Sunak, warning that victory for the former PM would be “a guaranteed disaster”.But there was a boost for Johnson as cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi - who served him as chancellor over the summer - offered his backing.Mr Zahawi said Mr Johnson had learned from the mistakes which forced him out of office earlier this year, and was now “the one to lead us to victory and prosperity”.But Mr Baker told Sky News that a...
Liz Truss news – live: 55% of Tories want PM to resign as popularity nosedives
More than half of Conservative Party members say Liz Truss should resign as a result of the fallout from her disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.In the latest blow to the prime minister's waning authority, some 83 per cent said they thought she was doing a bad job as she fights for her political life.Some 39 per cent of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57 per cent who said she should stay in office.Former PM Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss on 32...
