Enola Holmes 2 new posters: Millie Bobby Brown is pictured as the inquisitive sleuth with Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

New posters for the highly anticipated mystery film Enola Holmes 2 were shared on Friday morning.

Millie Bobby Brown is seen as an inquisitive sleuth in a teal colored button up dress with a hand to her chin. Henry Cavill appears as Sherlock Holmes in a vest and white shirt. And Helena Bonham Carter has on a gray outfit as she wears her hair up as she stars as Eudoria Holmes, who is also called Mother Of A Movement.

The new film is being released on Netflix on November 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kNCn_0ihoou7S00
Detective Holmes: New posters for the highly anticipated mystery film Enola Holmes 2 were shared on Friday morning. Millie Bobby Brown is seen as an inquisitive sleuth in a teal colored button up dress with a hand to her chin

Last month a new trailer was shared.

Enola has recently opened her own agency. Her first client is Matchstick Girl who is trying to find her missing sister who may hold many secrets about the rich and powerful.

Also seen in the trailer was Cavill who plays Enola's dashing detective brother Sherlock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pitqj_0ihoou7S00
Ready to solve cases: Henry Cavill appears as Sherlock in a vest and white shirt

The trailer begins with Sherlock finding Enola hiding in his cabinet.

Then we learn that Enola is looking for a missing girl who holds the secrets of some very powerful people.

But soon after Sherlock tells his sibling that the case he is working on is linked to the case she is working on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAEr1_0ihoou7S00
Mama: Helena Bonham Carter has on a gray outfit as she wears her hair up as she stars as Eudoria Holmes, who is also called Mother Of A Movement

Many people do not seem to believe in young Enola, but her mother says the girl is 'magnificent.'

Fans were given a sneak peek of the movie in September.

In the clip, Enola can be seen fleeing the police alongside her brother Sherlock, before being handcuffed and carted off to jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaCBS_0ihoou7S00
New look: A trailer for Enola Holmes 2 was shared. In the clip, Stranger Things actress Brown is seen as a determined amateur detective who is trying to find a missing girl 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZS1X_0ihoou7S00
Good pair: Also seen in the trailer was Cavill who plays her dashing detective brother Sherlock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kh5eq_0ihoou7S00
First look: Streaming giant Netflix gave audiences a sneak peek into the upcoming film which shows Sherlock Holmes's younger sister Enola (pictured)

Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, Enola is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers her first official job.

The task at hand is to find the girl's missing sister - but the case proves to be far more puzzling than expected.

The brand new film is being released on Netflix on November 4 and will see the next instalment of Enola Holmes' detective career, with the first being released back in 2020.

Netflix's latest movie is based on the Nancy Springer book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNdId_0ihoou7S00
Back in action: Enola (centre) is joined by older brother Sherlock (Cavill, left) and Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge, right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRoaP_0ihoou7S00
New start: Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, Enola is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers her first official job

In another scene, Enola hides in a basement alongside her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) as the youngster opens her own detective agency in the action-packed sequel.

Last month, Millie teased the movie's newest characters, sharing a snap on her Instagram page of a mysterious lady, played by former EastEnders actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster, sipping wine at a high society party.

Taking to her Instagram grid the Stranger Things actress captioned the snaps: 'ENOLA HOLMES 2. NOV 4. Only on Netflix. #EnolaHolmes2'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADo16_0ihoou7S00
Big brother: Netflix's latest movie is based on the Nancy Springer book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries ( Cavill as Sherlock Holmes pictured)

Following on from the 2020 original the official synopsis reads: 'Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems'.

'Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister'.

'But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colourful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself'

'As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!'.

Enola Holmes 2 will be released on Netflix on November 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOZ0v_0ihoou7S00
The plot: Following on from the 2020 original the official synopsis reads: 'Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems'

