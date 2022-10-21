ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kIrI_0ihootEj00

Broward County ’s first Whit’s Frozen Custard will open next year in Fort Lauderdale . A recently submitted plan review describes a Whit’s opening at 4850 North Federal Highway , on the southeast corner of the intersection with Northeast 49 th Street , in Lighthouse Point .

“I’m a big fan,” franchisee John Khoury told What Now on Friday morning. “I’ve been going down to the Whit’s in Delray and Boca regularly.”

Having spent years in the ice cream business in Kansas City , Khoury will bring his experience to bear on introducing Broward County to Whit’s Frozen Custard.

“When I walk into a business, I always ask myself: Do I leave there feeling satisfied? At Whit’s, I do, one hundred percent of the time. I’ve visited numerous times and I always think it’s a great, quality product and a great deal.”

Whit’s offers its frozen custard in a cup, cake cone, waffle cone (plus sundaes and ice cream sandwiches), offering varieties like vanilla, chocolate, and a flavor of the week. Custom flavors made with one of Whit’s expansive list of toppings can be blended on the spot, and pre-imagined combinations have included Buckeye Madness ( Reese’s Cup®, Chocolate Syrup, and Peanut Butter ), Hawaiian Lu’au ( Pineapple, coconut, banana, and macadamias ), and Mud Pie ( Mocha, Cookies ‘n’ Crème, and Hot Caramel ).

The North Federal Highway location is situated near several other food and drink spots, including Kosta’s Greek Eatery & Pizzeria , Mr. Shrimp , and Mauricios Bar & Grill . Whit’s Frozen Custard is expected to open there in Spring of 2023.



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week

Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process

After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Massive Fire Causes Shutdown on I-95 in Palm Beach County

A stretch of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County was shut down for a massive fire Tuesday. The incident was reported on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue. Footage showed multiple vehicles on fire near the median of the highway, with plumes of thick black smoke filling the air. Multiple fire trucks...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed

Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

Pickleball is booming - and in South Florida, it's here to stay

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America — and Florida has become quite the hot spot. Across the state, cities and clubs are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s attracted high profile athletes, like LeBron James, who recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team.
BOCA RATON, FL
Robb Report

Edition Hotels Is Opening Stand-Alone Residences in Fort Lauderdale

The growing demand for luxury branded residences is stronger than ever—especially in Florida. And Edition, the Marriott International-owned luxury hotel brand founded by Ian Schrager, is busier than ever with new openings of hotels and residential properties across the country. Edition has found massive success in neighboring Miami with its hotel and newly announced stand-alone residential tower but as Miami becomes crowded with new residents, construction and skyrocketing prices, many developers are looking to Fort Lauderdale, roughly 28 miles north of Miami. The city offers a similar lifestyle with more space and opportunity for development.  Fort Lauderdale is home to 300 miles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Sales launch at first residences at Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six

Sales are under way at The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Tavistock Development Company said Tuesday. The development includes a first-phase offering of 62 luxury condominiums from two to four bedrooms, starting at $3 million. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will handle sales and marketing of the units. Construction...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

Boots on the Beach Save the Date!

#DeerfieldBeach, in partnership with the @RotaryClubofDeerfieldBeach and @DeerfieldHistoricalSociety, is excited to announce the date for the Boots on the Beach Country Music Fest! The event features country music acts and a cornhole tournament that will be held on Saturday, November 12, at the Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave. The cornhole tournament will begin at 3:00 PM, and our first act will take the stage at 4:00 PM. This year, Country…
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
MIAMI, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
602
Followers
255
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy