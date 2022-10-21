Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point

Broward County ’s first Whit’s Frozen Custard will open next year in Fort Lauderdale . A recently submitted plan review describes a Whit’s opening at 4850 North Federal Highway , on the southeast corner of the intersection with Northeast 49 th Street , in Lighthouse Point .

“I’m a big fan,” franchisee John Khoury told What Now on Friday morning. “I’ve been going down to the Whit’s in Delray and Boca regularly.”

Having spent years in the ice cream business in Kansas City , Khoury will bring his experience to bear on introducing Broward County to Whit’s Frozen Custard.

“When I walk into a business, I always ask myself: Do I leave there feeling satisfied? At Whit’s, I do, one hundred percent of the time. I’ve visited numerous times and I always think it’s a great, quality product and a great deal.”

Whit’s offers its frozen custard in a cup, cake cone, waffle cone (plus sundaes and ice cream sandwiches), offering varieties like vanilla, chocolate, and a flavor of the week. Custom flavors made with one of Whit’s expansive list of toppings can be blended on the spot, and pre-imagined combinations have included Buckeye Madness ( Reese’s Cup®, Chocolate Syrup, and Peanut Butter ), Hawaiian Lu’au ( Pineapple, coconut, banana, and macadamias ), and Mud Pie ( Mocha, Cookies ‘n’ Crème, and Hot Caramel ).

The North Federal Highway location is situated near several other food and drink spots, including Kosta’s Greek Eatery & Pizzeria , Mr. Shrimp , and Mauricios Bar & Grill . Whit’s Frozen Custard is expected to open there in Spring of 2023.

Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .