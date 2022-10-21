Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KYTV
City of Branson, Mo. closes on purchase of the former White House Theater for new public safety complex, police headquarters
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - An old theatre will house the Branson Police Department. The city of Branson officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater on Tuesday. The new space will serve as a Public Safety Complex and the new headquarters of the Branson Police Department. The...
sgfcitizen.org
Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield
One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
KYTV
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire. October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home. “Firemen were up...
ksgf.com
Honor Flight of the Ozarks Takes Final Veterans Flight of 2022 on Tuesday
(KTTS News) – Honor Flight of the Ozarks will be taking their final flight of 2022 to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Veterans on the flight will depart from the Springfield-Branson National Airport at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, for a one day trip to Washington, D.C.. Veterans will...
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup
David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
KYTV
Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shots fired near Chestnut and Kansas Expressway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are investigating shots fired in west central Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, the call occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 1800 block of West Olive Street. Police say a neighbor heard the gunfire, then saw a black or dark-colored car speed off.
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
auroraadvertiser.net
City of Aurora receives TAP grant
Recently City of Aurora officials learned they have been approved for $448,875 In TAP funds to go toward extending walkways and safety fortifications from Robinson Elementary School to Crosby Park. MoDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) provides funding for programs and projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Sheriffs Department conducts CPS campaign
The Taney County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week law enforcement campaign, conducted from Sept.18 to 24. The goal of the campaign was to remind parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
Four Greene County judges will leave the bench soon; here’s how they’ll be replaced
Greene County will soon have four vacancies on the bench as three judges retire and one was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals.
KYTV
Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
KTLO
SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
KYTV
Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
