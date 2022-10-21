ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sgfcitizen.org

Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield

One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup

David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

City of Aurora receives TAP grant

Recently City of Aurora officials learned they have been approved for $448,875 In TAP funds to go toward extending walkways and safety fortifications from Robinson Elementary School to Crosby Park. MoDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) provides funding for programs and projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian...
AURORA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County Sheriffs Department conducts CPS campaign

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week law enforcement campaign, conducted from Sept.18 to 24. The goal of the campaign was to remind parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
REPUBLIC, MO
KTLO

SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy