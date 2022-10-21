ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J B
4d ago

gee, an influx of illegals with kids from places we know don't vaccinate properly. what could happen? especially when they catch and release with no vaccinations.

David Fosca
4d ago

People check out healthy by nature show online, you get an excellent education on nutritional science and it's benefits in immune support and strengthened immune system. The primary cause of disease is a high level of toxicity and low levels of proper nutrition. Must watch and hear

Gina Henry
3d ago

Children’s immunity has been adversely impacted by pandemic lockdowns and school closures. The adversely negative impacts will be seen for decades.

