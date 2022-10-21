ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mofasa battles back for Cheltenham win

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Mofasa looks to have a very bright future after battling back to take the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham under Luca Morgan.

The Michael Scudamore-trained six-year-old failed to respect a couple of hurdles, but found plenty up the hill to collar The Wounded Knee and score by three-quarters of a length.

He received quotes of 25-1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and 40-1 for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle with Paddy Power after backing up his debut success at Uttoxeter.

Scudamore said: “He did it nicely at Uttoxeter and we thought we had a nice horse then, it is nice to back it up and take another step forward. The size and scope he is, you would think fences will be his thing in time.

“He has had two quite quick races, but that is only the third run of his life, so ideally I would like to give him a little bit of time and let him get over these two quickish runs and make a plan around Christmas time. Hopefully he will keep progressing.”

Seddon is a nine-year-old with plenty of class and he followed up a decent third at Navan with a five-and-a-half-length success in the Abu Dhabi Digital Exchange Handicap Hurdle under a fine ride from 5lb claimer Ben Harvey.

Seventh in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival meeting in 2019 when with Tom George, he scored twice for Harry Whittington and got off the mark for County Meath trainer John McConnell.

“He ran very well at Cartmel and we always had this race in mind after giving him a pipe-opener at Navan,” he said.

“He has been flying at home – he has been really well. He is a horse who is probably better off at 95 per cent rather than 101 per cent. He is better fresh and doesn’t take much training.

“We’ll see what the handicapper does, but he can always go back chasing.”

Simon Torrens steered Fennor Cross to success in the extended two-mile Foundation Developments Ltd Maiden Hurdle to give the trainer a double.

“I’m delighted,” said McConnell. “I thought he had a really good chance and couldn’t believe his price (4-1).

“The form of his Galway maiden hurdle run (when third) was very good and he was very green that day.

“He is a still a big baby. He is a tall, leggy horse with more improvement in him. I don’t know where we will go now. We will have to step up in grade, but he’s a good horse, I’d say.”

It is brilliant. We might have a Coke Zero tonight

He added of his first brace at the track: “It is brilliant. We might have a Coke Zero tonight!

“I have three nice horses tomorrow and hopefully the ground will dry out a bit. The horse in the novice is favourite and the bumper horse is a very good horse.”

Soul Icon has done nothing but improve all summer and he duly made it five wins on the spin under Harry Kimber in the Showcasing Sustainability Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Trainer Kieran Burke has already surpassed his best season tally and the trainer was agog after the well-supported 11-4 favourite made light work of his 14 rivals in the extended two-mile event, scoring by three and a quarter lengths.

Burke said: “That was very good. I don’t know what we are going to do now. I was going to give him a holiday after today. I think we probably will still, because he has had a long summer.

“He has just kept on improving – it is unbelievable really.

“He jumped really well today and I thought they would go more of a gallop, but they didn’t go too quick for a boys’ race, which played into our hands a little bit. He will get further, but I thought two miles was perfect for him.”

He added: “We might school him over fences then give him a holiday.”

