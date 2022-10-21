ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Toffolo misses out as Nottingham Forest take on Liverpool

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Nottingham Forest will be without Harry Toffolo for the visit of Liverpool.

The left-back picked up a hamstring injury after coming on as a substitute in the midweek draw at Brighton and faces a spell out.

Lewis O’Brien is still ill, Renan Lodi is battling a sprained ankle while Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (leg) remain out.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez faces a late fitness test on a hamstring problem which required treatment following his withdrawal in the midweek win over West Ham.

Left-back Andy Robertson looks set to start after being rested against the Hammers.

Defender Ibrahima Konate and midfielder Naby Keita return to training on Monday after injuries.

Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Kouyate, Yates, Mangala, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Biancone, Boly, Bade, Cook, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Elliott, Kelleher, Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Nunez.

