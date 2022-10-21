Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Hope Hicks testifies before Jan. 6 congressional committee
The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
The most important midterms of our lifetimes | Column
That trite and maybe infuriating maxim is one thing I keep telling people who want me to predict who will win the midterm elections and why. We can all look at polling that attempts to tell us what the drivers of voter turnout will be. Some say the economy is a top priority, others abortion, others still crime and immigration.
Elon Musk floated his pro-Kremlin Ukraine peace plan at a private summit 10 days before tweeting it, report says
The Tesla founder has waded into a series of geopolitical controversies in recent weeks, including touting a much-criticised peace plan for Ukraine.
Halloween midterms 2022: Democracy poisoned by Big Lie election deniers
Halloween is the best holiday of the year. It’s also the best holiday for dark political cartoon references. So many options: Frankenstein. Zombies. Vampires. Mummies. Witches. Ghosts. But we all know the real stuff is the scariest stuff. Democracy. January 6. Our country was threatened by an egomaniacal wanna-be-authoritarian...
