Man posing as contractor accused of stealing $4K worth of wood from Nashville property

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of posing as a contractor is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole more than $4,000 worth of wood from a property in Nashville.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a property in the 2400 block of Dickerson Pike in response to a suspicious person call.

According to an affidavit, the caller told dispatchers that a man, later identified as 45-year-old Michael Ross, was cutting down wood and metal poles at an abandoned building.

At the scene, Ross allegedly told officers that he was contracted by someone to do work on the deck of the property and allegedly attempted to contact the person over the phone but was unsuccessful.

An affidavit states Ross admitted to the officers that he cut down the wood and metal poles that were stacked in the parking lot. Ross then provided his driver’s license and left the scene.

Officers were able to get in contact with the owner of the property who advised police that he did not hire anyone to complete the work. The owner then sent another employee to the scene to speak with police.

At the scene, the employee took pictures of the stolen wood and damage to the decking and estimated the cost of the stolen wood to be around $4,000 and the damage to the decking to be $4,500.

Ross was charged with theft of property and vandalism over $2,500, which are both felony charges.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

