Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs17

Watch: UNC ready to take on Pitt after Bye Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina is rested up after a bye week and ready for Pitt on Saturday. Did the bye come at a good time? Are the Tar Heels hearing the talk of a possible Coastal Division title? Do the Tar Heel wide receivers pester Drake Maye to look their way? How good is this weeks opponent, Pitt? Heels quarterback Drake Maye lets us know.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

WATCH: NC State’s QB Jack Chambers talks about the pressure of stepping up

Jack Chambers is now the man behind center at NC State how is he handling the pressure? How is injured quarterback Devin Leary helping Chambers adjust? Did Chambers ever think he would get this opportunity even though it’s not what he wanted to see come about? Jack Chambers faces the media for the first time since Leary’s injury.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Ribbon cutting for newly renovated Fuller Magnet Elementary held in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday Fuller Magnet Elementary held its first ribbon cutting at its newly fully renovated building since the start of this semester. The halls were partially crowded with school and Wake County Public School System officials and board members. However the school didn’t just celebrate a ribbon cutting but also the schools 60th anniversary.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of […]
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Little-Noticed Part Of UNC’s Success Last Year

There are clear reasons North Carolina advanced to the 2022 NCAA championship game – good talent; strong guard play; Armando Bacot’s relentless work on the boards, fueling the ACC’s top rebounding offense; and a program tradition that promotes belief in success. But a key, mostly unremarked factor...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wide Receiver Anthony Smith Out for Remainder of 2022 Season

NC State Sophomore Wide Receiver Anthony Smith is out for the remainder of the season according to The Wolfpacker. It was notable that Smith’s name wasn’t on the Depth Chart released earlier today, but this explains the absence. Smith hasn’t played since the Texas Tech game. Even though...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh veteran gives back this Halloween with spooky yard display

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army veteran and Raleigh resident is giving back during this Halloween. Anthony Crincoli always decorates for Halloween, and neighbors all come out to see the display. But this year, Crincoli decided that Halloween could help him give to others, too. Crincoli is asking anyone...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Baldwin vs. Ruth for mayor: Learn their policies, where they stand

Mary-Anne Baldwin, current mayor of Raleigh, and Terrance Ruth, an assistant professor in the NC State School of Social Work and Africana studies program, are running for Raleigh mayor. Although the race is nonpartisan, Baldwin is a self-identified Democrat and Ruth is a self-identified liberal; Ruth is endorsed by the Wake County Democratic Party. The key issues in the mayoral election are housing, community engagement and development.
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss

Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
DURHAM, NC

