Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
cbs17
Watch: UNC ready to take on Pitt after Bye Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina is rested up after a bye week and ready for Pitt on Saturday. Did the bye come at a good time? Are the Tar Heels hearing the talk of a possible Coastal Division title? Do the Tar Heel wide receivers pester Drake Maye to look their way? How good is this weeks opponent, Pitt? Heels quarterback Drake Maye lets us know.
cbs17
No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
Durham, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Durham. The Vance County High School soccer team will have a game with Southern School of Energy and Sustainability on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
cbs17
WATCH: NC State’s QB Jack Chambers talks about the pressure of stepping up
Jack Chambers is now the man behind center at NC State how is he handling the pressure? How is injured quarterback Devin Leary helping Chambers adjust? Did Chambers ever think he would get this opportunity even though it’s not what he wanted to see come about? Jack Chambers faces the media for the first time since Leary’s injury.
cbs17
Ribbon cutting for newly renovated Fuller Magnet Elementary held in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday Fuller Magnet Elementary held its first ribbon cutting at its newly fully renovated building since the start of this semester. The halls were partially crowded with school and Wake County Public School System officials and board members. However the school didn’t just celebrate a ribbon cutting but also the schools 60th anniversary.
No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of […]
dukebasketballreport.com
A Little-Noticed Part Of UNC’s Success Last Year
There are clear reasons North Carolina advanced to the 2022 NCAA championship game – good talent; strong guard play; Armando Bacot’s relentless work on the boards, fueling the ACC’s top rebounding offense; and a program tradition that promotes belief in success. But a key, mostly unremarked factor...
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
packinsider.com
NC State Wide Receiver Anthony Smith Out for Remainder of 2022 Season
NC State Sophomore Wide Receiver Anthony Smith is out for the remainder of the season according to The Wolfpacker. It was notable that Smith’s name wasn’t on the Depth Chart released earlier today, but this explains the absence. Smith hasn’t played since the Texas Tech game. Even though...
cbs17
Raleigh veteran gives back this Halloween with spooky yard display
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army veteran and Raleigh resident is giving back during this Halloween. Anthony Crincoli always decorates for Halloween, and neighbors all come out to see the display. But this year, Crincoli decided that Halloween could help him give to others, too. Crincoli is asking anyone...
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Technician Online
Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers
Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
Technician Online
Baldwin vs. Ruth for mayor: Learn their policies, where they stand
Mary-Anne Baldwin, current mayor of Raleigh, and Terrance Ruth, an assistant professor in the NC State School of Social Work and Africana studies program, are running for Raleigh mayor. Although the race is nonpartisan, Baldwin is a self-identified Democrat and Ruth is a self-identified liberal; Ruth is endorsed by the Wake County Democratic Party. The key issues in the mayoral election are housing, community engagement and development.
cbs17
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers distributed in Raleigh neighborhoods in recent weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Tuesday, hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed across several Raleigh neighborhoods. The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks. CBS 17 was told that it has happened at least three times during 2022, but...
National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss
Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
Comments / 0