TODAY.com
I'm a couples therapist. These are 5 things I always do in my relationship
After more than two years of a surviving pandemic, you may feel like you're more exhausted and stressed out than ever — and that the strength of your relationships, romantic and otherwise, has been tested. For couples therapist Sinead Smyth with the East Bay Relationship Center in Alameda, California,...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
Psych Centra
Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope
When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt
This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.
Is Marriage a Necessity?
Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
psychologytoday.com
Learning About Soul Medicine
The subconscious can help solve problems during sleep. The association of breath, spirit, and life is described by many cultures. Attaining a spiritual perspective is helpful for many patients. Soon after I started using hypnosis to help the patients in my pediatric pulmonology practice, I went to a lecture by...
Phys.org
Mindfulness and well-being in management students
How have mindfulness and well-being sat with adult management students during the COVID-19 pandemic? And, does gender have a moderating role? These are two pertinent questions for our current age that are answered in the International Journal of Knowledge and Learning. Teena Bharti of the Indian Institute of Management Bodh...
psychologytoday.com
Debunking Bad Advice About Resentment
Resentment feels different from the way it looks. Resentment can be narcissistic, in that it relegates other people to mere sources of feelings. Resentment is often a catalyst for unfair treatment from others, not a deterrent. Resentment lowers self-value by trapping those who suffer it in devalued states, obsessing about...
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
psychologytoday.com
5 Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is inseparable from the intentions of the person practicing it. Practicing mindfulness outside of meditation has many benefits. The present moment is not always a pleasant moment. The practice of mindfulness does not conflict with religious beliefs. “Mindfulness” has entered the mainstream culture. Many definitions are floating around, but...
macaronikid.com
Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
Psych Centra
Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One
Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.
Researchers Find A Scientific Reason Behind Procrastination
While it doesn't necessarily cause damage, procrastination can lead to trouble or may indicate other issues that need to be addressed. So why does it occur?
Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island
This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.
