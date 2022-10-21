ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: NC Central’s Brevard talks overcoming adversity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–No doubt the team was down but not out after the loss to South Carolina State. Jaki Brevard tells CBS 17 the Eagles still have a ton of fight left and why this team was built to not just overcome adversity but to thrive.
RALEIGH, NC
Watch: UNC ready to take on Pitt after Bye Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina is rested up after a bye week and ready for Pitt on Saturday. Did the bye come at a good time? Are the Tar Heels hearing the talk of a possible Coastal Division title? Do the Tar Heel wide receivers pester Drake Maye to look their way? How good is this weeks opponent, Pitt? Heels quarterback Drake Maye lets us know.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
St. Augustine’s coach Bowser talks about facing Livingstone

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Saint Augustine Falcons have one home game left and they want to go out with a win. Hear from head coach David Bowser about who hurt, who is back, what he liked about last week and what his guys need to do in order to get the win over Livingstone.
RALEIGH, NC
Ribbon cutting for newly renovated Fuller Magnet Elementary held in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday Fuller Magnet Elementary held its first ribbon cutting at its newly fully renovated building since the start of this semester. The halls were partially crowded with school and Wake County Public School System officials and board members. However the school didn’t just celebrate a ribbon cutting but also the schools 60th anniversary.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh veteran gives back this Halloween with spooky yard display

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army veteran and Raleigh resident is giving back during this Halloween. Anthony Crincoli always decorates for Halloween, and neighbors all come out to see the display. But this year, Crincoli decided that Halloween could help him give to others, too. Crincoli is asking anyone...
RALEIGH, NC
COVID-19 causing drop in NC graduation rates, data shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools saw a dip in its graduation rate compared to the last two school years, data showed Monday. The school district presented the data at Monday’s Student Achievement Committee meeting. School districts across the country have seen a decrease in student performance...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
RALEIGH, NC
Renters now outnumber homeowners in these 2 Raleigh ZIP codes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters now outnumber homeowners in two Raleigh ZIP codes where a decade ago the opposite was true, according to a study from a rental home management website. The study from Rentcafe points out that in those two ZIP codes — 27617 and 27605 — renters...
RALEIGH, NC
Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Slain Raleigh police officer honored with memorial ride

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The sound of revving engines rumbled throughout Raleigh Sunday morning as a procession of motorcycles, jeeps, law enforcement and others joined together to honor a Raleigh Police officer killed during a mass shooting less than two weeks ago. “I’m going to support my brothers through...
RALEIGH, NC
Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10. Police said the semi driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the...
DURHAM, NC
Man injured in Durham stabbing: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
DURHAM, NC
Durham home damaged in fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
DURHAM, NC

