No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
Watch: NC Central’s Brevard talks overcoming adversity
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–No doubt the team was down but not out after the loss to South Carolina State. Jaki Brevard tells CBS 17 the Eagles still have a ton of fight left and why this team was built to not just overcome adversity but to thrive.
Watch: UNC ready to take on Pitt after Bye Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina is rested up after a bye week and ready for Pitt on Saturday. Did the bye come at a good time? Are the Tar Heels hearing the talk of a possible Coastal Division title? Do the Tar Heel wide receivers pester Drake Maye to look their way? How good is this weeks opponent, Pitt? Heels quarterback Drake Maye lets us know.
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
St. Augustine’s coach Bowser talks about facing Livingstone
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Saint Augustine Falcons have one home game left and they want to go out with a win. Hear from head coach David Bowser about who hurt, who is back, what he liked about last week and what his guys need to do in order to get the win over Livingstone.
Wolfpack looking to stay positive, despite loss of star QB Devin Leary
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State bye week could not have come at a better time for the Wolfpack. Despite losing their last outing at Syracuse, getting some time off was much more important than trying to get rid of the bad taste of a loss. “It...
Ribbon cutting for newly renovated Fuller Magnet Elementary held in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday Fuller Magnet Elementary held its first ribbon cutting at its newly fully renovated building since the start of this semester. The halls were partially crowded with school and Wake County Public School System officials and board members. However the school didn’t just celebrate a ribbon cutting but also the schools 60th anniversary.
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers distributed in Raleigh neighborhoods in recent weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Tuesday, hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed across several Raleigh neighborhoods. The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks. CBS 17 was told that it has happened at least three times during 2022, but...
Annual ‘Paddling for Pennies’ to honor fallen Wayne County deputy Matthew Fishman
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – From Wake Forest to New Bern, ‘Paddling for Pennies’ is back for its annual paddle — this year, in honor of a fallen deputy of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. This year’s event is in honor of Sergeant Matthew Fishman,...
Raleigh veteran gives back this Halloween with spooky yard display
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army veteran and Raleigh resident is giving back during this Halloween. Anthony Crincoli always decorates for Halloween, and neighbors all come out to see the display. But this year, Crincoli decided that Halloween could help him give to others, too. Crincoli is asking anyone...
COVID-19 causing drop in NC graduation rates, data shows
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools saw a dip in its graduation rate compared to the last two school years, data showed Monday. The school district presented the data at Monday’s Student Achievement Committee meeting. School districts across the country have seen a decrease in student performance...
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
Renters now outnumber homeowners in these 2 Raleigh ZIP codes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters now outnumber homeowners in two Raleigh ZIP codes where a decade ago the opposite was true, according to a study from a rental home management website. The study from Rentcafe points out that in those two ZIP codes — 27617 and 27605 — renters...
‘We can never, ever forget’: State, city leaders and community members hold vigil for 5 killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday lawmakers, Raleigh leaders and community members gathered Downtown to remember the victims of a mass shooting that took the lives of five people less than two weeks ago. Governor Roy Cooper joined those dozens of people, and said doing nothing is unacceptable. “There...
Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Slain Raleigh police officer honored with memorial ride
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The sound of revving engines rumbled throughout Raleigh Sunday morning as a procession of motorcycles, jeeps, law enforcement and others joined together to honor a Raleigh Police officer killed during a mass shooting less than two weeks ago. “I’m going to support my brothers through...
Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10. Police said the semi driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the...
Man injured in Durham stabbing: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
Durham home damaged in fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
1 seriously injured in shooting, apartment hit by gunfire in Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in broad daylight northeast of downtown Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 4:20 p.m. in the 500 block of June Lane, which is at the Washington Terrace Apartments near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Milburnie Road, according to police.
