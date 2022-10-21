Read full article on original website
Related
BMW Refuses To Set A Date When It Will Kill Off The Combustion Engine
As legislative changes prompt investment in the development of electric vehicles, manufacturer after manufacturer has come out with a bold deadline as to when they will kill off their combustion-powered vehicles, leaving only electric cars behind. In the premium segment, Audi and Mercedes have set firm deadlines, but BMW has not been as forthcoming, despite leaping headlong into EV development. Why is this? Well, as it turns out, it's because BMW execs believe you can't prematurely kill off combustion, and by condemning it to death by a certain date, you're cutting off your nose to spite your face.
Full-Size Lightning McQueen Replica Based On 6th-Gen Toyota Celica Up For Sale
Earlier this year, Porsche introduced a manual 911 GTS inspired by Sally Carrera from the classic Pixar franchise, Cars. We love Porsche for building this tribute and auctioning it to support young girls through the Girls Inc charity, but it's got nothing on a small body shop in Chon Buri, Thailand. The shop is called P.S. Modify, and it created two spectacular versions of the famous Lightning McQueen. The one model is in the famous Piston Cup livery, while the blue car wears the Dinoco stickers.
Expect To See A Proper BMW Hydrogen Car Before 2030
While BMW is committed to offering a variety of electric vehicles, the automaker hasn't given up on ICE engines and alternative energy just yet. In fact, the company will bolster its lineup with a hydrogen-powered car sooner than expected. "In this decade there will be a viable product from BMW with hydrogen," said Oliver Zipse to Top Gear. "You will see that."
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Hyundai Prepares To Take Huge Hit By Exiting Russian Market
Hyundai is reportedly contemplating offloading its factory in Saint Petersburg, Russia, a sign that it's looking into completely cutting ties with the Russian market for the time being. The plant, which produces vehicles like the Kia Rio and Hyundai Solaris, was initially shuttered back in March due to Western sanctions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Tesla Working On Smaller And Cheaper EV Will Outsell All Current Teslas Combined
Starting at just under $136,000, the Tesla Model S Plaid is not exactly cheap. Even the Model 3 costs over $60,000 now, but at one point, company CEO Elon Musk promised that his company would eventually offer a small EV that would cost just $25,000. Then, at the beginning of this year, he did a complete u-turn on that, saying that Tesla had too much on its plate. However, Musk did say that "at some point," Tesla would follow through.
Climate Activists Glued Themselves To Classic Ferraris At Paris Motor Show
This week, multiple climate activist groups turned their attention to the Paris Motor Show. Members from the Extinction Rebellion group crossed barriers and poured black paint over several classic Ferraris, including a 328, a 360, and an F430. Afterward, the protesters glued themselves to the vehicles. Extinction Rebellion also made news earlier in the week after pouring tomato soup on Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" and gluing themselves to the wall near the famous painting at an exhibition in London.
1,400-HP Lamborghini Huracan STO By Cicio Performance Smashes Quarter-Mile In 8.5 Seconds
While electrification is the next frontier for manufacturers such as Lamborghini, tuners are still stretching the limits of what they can achieve with a set of twin turbos. The latest example of this is a reworked Lamborghini Huracan STO which has had its 5.2-liter V10 engine pushed to an insane 1,400 horsepower through the power of forced induction.
Elon Musk Says Teslas Won't Get Fully Self-Driving Approval In 2022
By now, everyone knows that any promise made by Elon Musk should be taken with a grain of salt. Then again, it can be argued that Musk's ability to keep his eye on the end goal regardless of the blatant obstacles in his way is the reason for Tesla's runaway success.
Ford Throws Shade At GMC For Copying Its Knob
Four days ago, GMC finally unveiled its 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, and a day later, the first consignment was sold out. We were expecting the Sierra EV to do well, but once we started diving deeper into all the cool features it offered, we couldn't help but notice certain similarities between GM's new infotainment system and the 15.5-inch touchscreen interface that made its debut in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and later in the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Go Buy A Kia Stinger Before It's Gone Forever
We've been touting the Kia Stinger since it came out in 2018, and when rumors began to circulate that itmight be discontinued, we urged you to buy it before it went away. Despite reasonable sales of 13,517 units in 2021, the murmurs of the Stinger's demise continue to grow louder. A new report from the Auto Times in South Korea claims Kia will stop building the Stinger in April 2023. That would give the sports sedan around half a year left to live.
Longtail Honda Civic del Sol Is A Supercar, Limousine, And Pickup All At The Same Time
Although there are no official rules for a good ol' automotive mash-up, it usually helps when the cars involved fall into similar segments, such as this Toyota MR2 and Porsche Boxster sports car combo. You're also likely to end up with something better if the underpinnings mesh well with the looks, as was the case with this awesome, old-school Ford pickup which came with Raptor underpinnings and Bronco styling.
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Updated With New Zircon Sand Color In The UK
The ND (fourth-generation) Mazda MX-5 Miata has been on sale since 2016, which means we've had seven years of the current-gen model. But while rumors and reports abound of what to expect from a next-gen version - potentially with a hybrid powertrain - it appears we'll be waiting a little while longer for that fifth-generation model. Spy shots have revealed another facelift (ND3) for the current generation, but even this will wait, as details for the 2023 model year have been announced, at least for the British market.
2,500-HP Drag Race: Bugatti Divo Vs. Tesla Model S Plaid
If you're lucky enough to roll around town in a Bugatti Divo, you'll be comforted by the fact that few cars could beat you to the next traffic light. Of course, you paid $6 million for that privilege - but that doesn't mean you're safe. The incredibly quick Tesla Model S Plaid strikes fear into the heart of any hypercar owner.
Affordable Electric Cars Don't Get Cheaper Than This $200 Dodge Challenger EV
Dodge ruffled a few feathers when it unveiled the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, a preview of what an electric muscle car will look like in the near future. Not everyone is sold on an electric Dodge, but we imagine the final production version will easily outmatch the gas-powered Dodge Challenger Hellcat. It will be some time before the Charger Daytona reaches production, but if you have a child ages three to five, you can get a Dodge EV right now.
Rivian Angers R1T Customers By Removing A Desirable Feature From The Electric Truck
When the all-electric Rivian R1T first hit the scene, prospective customers were amazed at the amount of features and available technologies. But now it seems the startup automaker is removing a popular function, much to the chagrin of patiently waiting customers. First seen on Rivian Forums, an email from the company to clients has announced the discontinuation of the powered tonneau cover.
Porsche 917 KH Model Car Looks Like It Won 1971 Le Mans Yesterday
If you are a passionate fan of Porsche's motorsport history and premium model car collecting, then today is going to be a very good day for you. Expert in the model car-making industry, Amalgam, has unveiled a new 1:18 scale addition to its Race Weathered Collection: the esteemed Martini Porsche 917 KH which took the title at the 1971 Le Mans with Gijs van Lennep and Helmut Marko at the helm.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Configurator Reveals Lots Of Colors And Even More Luxury
After a lengthy teaser campaign, we were finally given our first official look at the Rolls-Royce Spectre. As its first-ever electric car, this was a monumental reveal for the historic luxury car brand. In true Rolls-Royce fashion, the online configurator that has just dropped shows that you can make your Spectre as unique and spectacular as any one of its other cars.
CarBuzz.com
60K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0