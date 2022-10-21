Read full article on original website
All Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Rewards
Modern Warfare 2 campaign has just launched prior to the title’s multiplayer release. In addition to playing the campaign early, gamers can also receive Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards gamers are able to unlock. Campaign Rewards. Soap’s Determination Calling...
How To Get Top of the Class in Persona 5 Royal
In Persona 5 Royal there’s an achievement for being the smartest one in your class. To achieve it though players will have to fulfill certain requirements. Here’s how to get top of the class in Persona 5 Royal. A Most Studious Disguise. To achieve the rank of being...
All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror Rewards
From now until November 8 gamers can earn different Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror rewards. These rewards consist of weapon charms, name cards, and more. Here is a list of all the challenges players can complete to earn said rewards. Halloween Terror Rewards. Complete 13 Junkenstein challenges: Wedding Planner weapon charm.
Persona 5 Royal Knowledge Stat Guide
In Persona 5 Royal Knowledge really is power. It’s a vital component to becoming a successful and efficient Phantom Thief. Here is a Persona 5 Royal Knowledge Stat Guide to help players stay ahead of the learning curve. ActivityAmount. Answering class questions+1 Knowledge. Study sessions. ActivityLocationAmount. Group studyOnly during...
All Returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
With every new Pokemon game, fans can always count on GameFreak to provide new Pokemon for trainers to find and collect. In addition to new Pokemon, there will be others making their return in this new installment. Here’s a complete list of all the returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
What is The Modern Warfare 2 File Size?
34.6 GB – Battle.net. Although the game fully releases on October 28, the campaign has just launched prior to the title’s full release. In addition to playing the campaign early, gamers can also receive Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards gamers are able to unlock.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Midnight Release Times by Region
Hello, Pokemon fans. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and everyone should be ready to catch em all. Game time releases are different depending on where the player lives and the Game Haus is here to inform trainers when to be ready for their journeys. This piece will break down the time all games are being released in different parts of the world. These times are approximated as not every place players buy the game from will have the same schedule. Also, as a reminder these times are subject to change but, that is unlikely as Pokemon rarely pushes back their games. With that, here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Midnight Release times around the globe.
When is the TFT Set 8 Release Date?
With TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms in full swing, fans are already looking toward TFT Set 8. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 8 but many expect news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the release date for TFT Set 8? Here is a look at when it could release.
JDG Missing Thinks Comp Trymbi Is The Best Bot Lane In The West
After beating Rogue 3-0, JDG Missing sat down with Michael Termini to discuss the games and the year so far for JDG. Michael: First things first, how did y’all prepare for the Rogue series and is there anything in particular that made the series such a dominate look for JDG?
Who Will Play Kiriko on the Seoul Dynasty?
The Seoul Dynasty has gotten their ticket to the playoffs in America. With the regular season done, that also means that the current meta is also done. The release of Overwatch 2 has brought the game to the public but it has also brought along a new hero in Kiriko. To be good in this last meta during the Countdown Cup really means nothing as everything is going to be shaken up. Here is a look at how the Seoul Dynasty might react to the newest addition of the support hero Kiriko.
Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part II Details
Hello trainers, the second part of Pokemon GO’s Halloween event is around the corner. For trainers wondering how they can prepare for it or what the event entails, this is the piece for them. This Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event breakdown will remind players what they need to succeed during this event.
2GD Returns To Dota 2
It’s been seven long years since the legendary James “2GD” Harding left the Dota 2 commentating scene. The Shanghai Major was the last time fans saw this controversial caster before GabeN decided to fire him. In his absence, much darkness has descended upon the fandom. 2GD’s sudden return has graced Singapore with one of the game’s most beloved casters.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Player Characters’ Names Revealed
Hi, trainers. Today is a good day for the most devoted fanatics. As everyone is aware, the player characters do have canon names. For example, Red is the male player character in the gen 1 games. And in later gens, it’s Leaf if they’re a girl. This is the case for the silent protagonist of every generation. In this piece, fans will learn the canon names of the player characters of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
