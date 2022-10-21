Read full article on original website
Related
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
KOLD-TV
Hemp homes: cooler, safer building could be in Arizona’s future
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house that basically heats and cools itself, doesn’t catch fire, and helps reverse climate change may sound too good to be true. That’s what Tucson general contractor Micaela Machado hears from people when she describes homes made with hemp lime. ”You...
Meteor lights up northwest Arizona on Monday night, followed by loud boom
Several people are reporting seeing and hearing a meteor over NW Arizona Monday night.
AZFamily
Potential homeowners are backing out of buying, Arizona realtors say
The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the U.S. Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation. Whether you're buying used or new, there are some things you need to know before you ditch the gas pump for a plug-in. Buckeye...
kjzz.org
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting finds AZ is 'ground zero' for anti-government sheriffs
As election day draws nearer in Arizona, election and domestic extremism experts are concerned about so-called constitutional sheriffs who they say are part of an extremist, anti-government movement that could threaten election security. A new report from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting says Arizona is “ground zero” for the...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
azbigmedia.com
ArchWell Health plans 13 senior care facilities in Arizona
High quality senior care will soon be accessible to communities throughout Arizona as 13 innovative primary care health centers open across the Phoenix Metro and Tucson areas. ArchWell Health, a healthcare company providing an advanced model of value-based primary healthcare services to Medicare-eligible seniors, has announced this expansion as part of its significant growth into the southwest region of the U.S.
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
AZFamily
Arizona mother warning others after daughter sent to ICU with RSV
DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car. Arizona’s Family asked Vince Kozar candidly about the real possibility Brittney Griner may never get to play in another WNBA game here again. Glendale police asks for public's help to find...
12news.com
Time's up: A winning lotto ticket bought in Arizona has gone unclaimed
MESA, Ariz. — If you've been searching for a lottery ticket that you bought Apr. 27 at the Safeway near South Alma School and West Guadalupe Roads in Mesa... Sorry, but time's run out. 180 days ago, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $4.3 million from that very...
AZFamily
Ways to boost kids’ immunity as RSV cases spike in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As RSV cases rise in Arizona and across the country, many parents are looking for ways to strengthen their child’s immune system. Arizona’s Family talked to Valley pediatrician Kristin Struble about ways parents can help their kids be as healthy as possible this winter.
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
12news.com
Undercover operation leads to 16 child crimes arrests across Arizona, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Authorities announced that an undercover operation between the Phoenix Police Department and several other state and federal agencies has led to 16 child crime arrests across Arizona. Referred to as "Operation Tangled Web," undercover detectives placed ads on websites that were "commonly sought out by suspects seeking...
KTAR.com
Arizona experiencing early spike of RSV cases, especially among kids
PHOENIX — A seasonal respiratory virus most common among young children is making its annual appearance in Arizona earlier than usual, as is the case in many parts of the nation. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, RSV cases are up more than 340% compared to a...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona
Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
AZFamily
Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
AZFamily
$4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa expires after going unclaimed for months
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A multimillion-dollar ticket for the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game went unclaimed for months and has now officially expired. Lottery officials say the ticket was told at the Safeway near Guadalupe Road and Alma School with the winner matching all six numbers: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option. With the money now expiring, it’s expected to be added to the future prize pool. As of Tuesday morning, the next estimated jackpot is worth an estimated $1.7 million. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
Comments / 2