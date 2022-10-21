ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KOLD-TV

Hemp homes: cooler, safer building could be in Arizona’s future

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house that basically heats and cools itself, doesn’t catch fire, and helps reverse climate change may sound too good to be true. That’s what Tucson general contractor Micaela Machado hears from people when she describes homes made with hemp lime. ”You...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

ArchWell Health plans 13 senior care facilities in Arizona

High quality senior care will soon be accessible to communities throughout Arizona as 13 innovative primary care health centers open across the Phoenix Metro and Tucson areas. ArchWell Health, a healthcare company providing an advanced model of value-based primary healthcare services to Medicare-eligible seniors, has announced this expansion as part of its significant growth into the southwest region of the U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona mother warning others after daughter sent to ICU with RSV

DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car. Arizona’s Family asked Vince Kozar candidly about the real possibility Brittney Griner may never get to play in another WNBA game here again. Glendale police asks for public's help to find...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Ways to boost kids’ immunity as RSV cases spike in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As RSV cases rise in Arizona and across the country, many parents are looking for ways to strengthen their child’s immune system. Arizona’s Family talked to Valley pediatrician Kristin Struble about ways parents can help their kids be as healthy as possible this winter.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona

Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

$4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa expires after going unclaimed for months

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A multimillion-dollar ticket for the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game went unclaimed for months and has now officially expired. Lottery officials say the ticket was told at the Safeway near Guadalupe Road and Alma School with the winner matching all six numbers: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option. With the money now expiring, it’s expected to be added to the future prize pool. As of Tuesday morning, the next estimated jackpot is worth an estimated $1.7 million. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26.
MESA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
ARIZONA STATE

