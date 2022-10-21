ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley

In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Fightful

Solo Sikoa: I Might Eliminate Myself From The Royal Rumble So I Don't Have To Face Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa says that he might eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble rather than trying to win the match and challenge Roman Reigns. Sikoa joined The Bloodline when he arrived at WWE Clash at the Castle and helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has established himself as the stable's dominant enforcer and an impressive competitor in his own right. Given his early success, some fans have wondered wheher Sikoa could step up and face Reigns at some point.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc

The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
Fightful

WWE Tried To Re-Sign Saraya Before AEW Debut, Offered Her Matches

Saraya is now in All Elite Wrestling, but things weren't as cut and dry as they appeared with WWE. Even though Saraya, then known as Paige, was sidelined for the majority of her last five years in WWE, we're told that there was some confusing messages sent regarding about her physical status, ability to wrestle, and the way that things went down.
Fightful

Black Adam To Make History For Dwayne Johnson, NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, More | Fight Size

Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, October 23, 2022. - The Rock's latest movie, Black Adam is expected to bring in upwards of 60 million dollars domestically at the box office, a personal best for any Dwayne Johnson-led film. Internationally, the movie is expected to Garner about 70 million dollars, making the approximated total $130 million at the box office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fightful

WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Fightful

Positive Reception Backstage For Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

As if there was any doubt, Bray Wyatt's return worked out very well. WWE sources that we spoke with said that Wyatt's return was very well received, and that they were very happy with the buzz created in the weeks leading up to WWE Extreme Rules with the QR codes and cryptic videos. Several WWE sources had been playing up Extreme Rules as a "big night" to media ahead of the weekend.
Fightful

Wardlow Talks The Current State Of AEW's Locker Room, Names Moxley, Jericho, & Danielson As Leaders

Wardlow talks the current state of AEW's locker room. All Elite Wrestling has arguably had its most hectic year as a pro wrestling company thus far. 2022 has brought many highs to AEW such as the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but the year has also brought lows for the company, such as the reported backstage brawl that take place at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite.
Fightful

MLW National Openweight Title Fight Set For NWA Hard Times 3

Major League Wrestling will once again be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event. During NWA 74, Davey Richards defended the MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. Now, at NWA what Hard Times 3 he will put that title on the line against Colby Corino. Speaking on social media,...
Fightful

Kevin Owens Considers Himself A Better Good Guy Than Bad Guy

Kevin Owens started the year as one of the top heels in WWE through his alliance with Seth Rollins and feud with Steve Austin leading into WrestleMania 38. He's now a babyface after clashing with the likes of Austin Theory and The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn).
Fightful

Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy