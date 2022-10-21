ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

FOX 61

A 'Pet Project' to help police in Connecticut

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dog Star Rescue, the pet adoption outfit on Tobey Road in Bloomfield, has a "pet project" that they hope will help both Connecticut's first responders and dogs in need of a forever home. In response to the aftermath of the tragic murders of two Bristol police...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?

Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill Road halted operations last week. Sandi Rose, the farm’s namesake,...
GLASTONBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund

SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
WATERBURY, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Westport Police Warn of Uptick in “Check Washing”

If you still use personal or business checks, pay closer attention to where you drop them off to be mailed. A Connecticut police department has issued a warning to local residents after a recent uptick in "Check Washing". WHAT IS 'CHECK WASHING"?. Check washing is the process of erasing the...
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens

It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut

It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newcanaanite.com

PHOTOS: Final ‘Caffeine & Carburetors’ of 2022 Held in Waveny

An estimated 1,300 auto enthusiasts descended on Waveny Park on a crisp, overcast morning Sunday for the final 2022 installment of an increasingly popular car show. Launched by New Canaan’s Doug Zumbach at his eponymous coffee shop on Pine and Grove Streets, Caffeine & Carburetors features hundreds of classic and specialty autos, drawing gearheads from the community, region and beyond.
NEW CANAAN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE

