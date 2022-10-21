Read full article on original website
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
NBC Connecticut
Middlebury Rescue That Is Closing Is Still Looking for Homes for a Couple Dogs
Brass City Rescue Alliance in Middlebury is still looking to find homes for a couple of dogs before closing next month. The Brass City Rescue Alliance expects to close around Nov. 15 until May due to medical circumstances of staff members. Jennifer Humphrey, president and CEO of Brass City Rescue...
A 'Pet Project' to help police in Connecticut
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dog Star Rescue, the pet adoption outfit on Tobey Road in Bloomfield, has a "pet project" that they hope will help both Connecticut's first responders and dogs in need of a forever home. In response to the aftermath of the tragic murders of two Bristol police...
Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?
Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill Road halted operations last week. Sandi Rose, the farm’s namesake,...
Eyewitness News
Illegal street racing keeps up clients at homeless shelter in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Late night drag racers and their loud cars are keeping clients at a New Haven homeless shelter up all hours of the night. It’s happening right outside the Columbus House on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. We’re told the drag racers set up shop right...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund
SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
sheltonherald.com
Naunie’s Confections hits sweet spot with self-serve Bakery Box in Clinton
CLINTON — You might expect the owner of Naunie’s Confections in Clinton to be a noni herself. But Elena Bigio doesn’t look part, even though she became a grandmother in July with the birth of her grandson, Connor. With shiny chestnut hair, wearing a plaid flannel shirt...
Westport Police Warn of Uptick in “Check Washing”
If you still use personal or business checks, pay closer attention to where you drop them off to be mailed. A Connecticut police department has issued a warning to local residents after a recent uptick in "Check Washing". WHAT IS 'CHECK WASHING"?. Check washing is the process of erasing the...
Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens
It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut
It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
newcanaanite.com
PHOTOS: Final ‘Caffeine & Carburetors’ of 2022 Held in Waveny
An estimated 1,300 auto enthusiasts descended on Waveny Park on a crisp, overcast morning Sunday for the final 2022 installment of an increasingly popular car show. Launched by New Canaan’s Doug Zumbach at his eponymous coffee shop on Pine and Grove Streets, Caffeine & Carburetors features hundreds of classic and specialty autos, drawing gearheads from the community, region and beyond.
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
