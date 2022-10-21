ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Small businesses fear they will have to slash Christmas prices to tempt shoppers as consumer spending dips

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Small businesses fear they will be forced to slash prices before Christmas because of the downturn in consumer spending.

A poll of 250 SME owners found 45 per cent have surplus goods they're desperate to offload.

Meanwhile 59 per cent in this situation admit there'll be 'dangerous' ramifications for their business if they fail to sell off excess stock.

In addition to slashing the prices of products, small retailers are likely to resort to offering freebies with other purchases, bundling products together and even giving away unwanted items.

But while this is major concern for UK enterprises, price cuts will likely be music to the ears of consumers in the wake of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Further research of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas, also commissioned by Inventory Planner, found 41 per cent are 'depending' on businesses to discount goods ahead of the festive period.

A spokesperson for the inventory forecasting and planning software for businesses said: 'Having excess stock is a problem because products start to decrease in value after a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcYgc_0ihokpYz00
Small businesses fear they will be forced to slash prices before Christmas because of the downturn in consumer spending
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mGca_0ihokpYz00
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that UK retail sales volumes declined by 1.4 per cent last month. It came after a 1.7 per cent decline in August

'Among other things, goods can start to deteriorate and perish or go out of fashion, become redundant and more.

'Excess stock also means businesses have less room to fill their warehouses with new stock - goods which might be in demand.'

The study also found business owners with excess stock estimate their surplus to make up 19 per cent of their overall stock holdings, with the value of this at almost £66,000.

Understandably, 59 per cent are concerned about the ramifications of this on their firm's cash flow.

As such, 45 per cent fear they'll be left with no choice but to liquidate much of their superfluous goods.

Part of the reason for this worryingly common plight for small businesses is how difficult it is for owners to predict customer demand and sales in what's described as a fluctuating market.

Of those with excess stock, 70 per cent admitted it's practically impossible for them to know how much stock they'll need in the coming months.

This uncertainty is likely to have caused in part by unsuccessfully attempting to forecast demand during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMC99_0ihokpYz00
The ONS said food stores saw sales particularly drop, sliding by 1.8 per cent in September, continuing a downward trend since summer last year when pandemic restrictions were eased on hospitality
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YbnO_0ihokpYz00
Meanwhile, non-store retailing, which is predominantly online stores, saw a 3 per cent decline in sales volumes although this remains sharply above pre-pandemic levels

With 62 per cent admitting pandemic-inflated online demand was a major factor behind purchasing excess stock in the first place.

However, 41 per cent of all business owners polled intend to take steps to fix inventory planning issues ahead of the holiday season.

Such measures include trying new product lines, internal processes such as more stock checks and ordering less stock.

While the study, carried out via OnePoll, found 17 per cent are looking to invest in technology systems to help optimise stock replenishment and planning.

A spokesperson for Inventory Planner added: 'Keeping track of stock. Knowing when to replenish goods and when not to, can prove to be very complex.

'And this process is only made harder by what's been happening in recent years - whether that's the pandemic or the cost-of-living crisis.'

High streets and supermarkets witnessed another sales slump last month as shops were knocked by customers' continued cost-of-living concerns and closures for the Queen's state funeral.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that UK retail sales volumes declined by 1.4 per cent last month. It came after a 1.7 per cent decline in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvfFN_0ihokpYz00
Retailers highlighted that the death of the Queen and state funeral resulted in a reduction of trading days, reducing potential sales over the month

However, it was notably worse than expected, after a consensus of economists predicted retail sales would only fall 0.5 per cent for the month.

The ONS said food stores saw sales particularly drop, sliding by 1.8 per cent in September, continuing a downward trend since summer last year when pandemic restrictions were eased on hospitality.

It came amid a 14.5 per cent jump in food prices in September - the biggest increase recorded since 1980, according to data modelling.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: 'Retail sales continued to fall in September after a weak August, and consumers are now buying less than before the pandemic.

'Drops were seen across all main areas of retailing, with falling sales in food stores making the largest contribution.

'Retailers told us that the fall in September was partly because many stores were closed for the Queen's funeral, but also because of continued price pressures leading consumers to be careful about spending.'

The ONS said non-food stores, which include fashion and homeware shops, recorded a 0.6 per cent dip for the month.

Clothing stores specifically saw sales nudge 0.1 per cent higher, driven by demand for footwear.

Meanwhile, non-store retailing, which is predominantly online stores, saw a 3 per cent decline in sales volumes although this remains sharply above pre-pandemic levels.

Retailers highlighted that the death of the Queen and state funeral resulted in a reduction of trading days, reducing potential sales over the month.

Jacqui Baker, partner and head of retail at RSM UK, said: 'Consumers reined in their spending last month in anticipation of a spike in their bills due to the energy price cap increase in October.

'With less than 10 weeks until Christmas, the remainder of this Golden Quarter will be a crucial trading period for retailers who normally enjoy the tills ringing at this time of year.

'It could be make or break in some cases. Many retailers will be relying on consumer demand to offload the excess stock sitting in their warehouses, particularly during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.'

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The Biggest Reason Why Food Prices Are So High Right Now

Quick question: Have you recently been to the grocery store, glanced at the price of something and internally screamed, “it costs how much now?!” If you answered yes, you’re certainly not alone because food costs are at an all-time high and show no sign of slowing anytime soon. In fact, according to a recent USDA report, food prices are, on average, 11.4% higher than in August 2021, and items like poultry, beef and produce are only predicted to get more expensive. While inflation is no doubt a catalyst to this increase, there are some behind-the-scenes drivers to these unprecedented jumps.
Business Insider

Sales of Spam and fish heads soar as shoppers search for cheaper food

Sales of Spam and fish heads have both jumped by about a third, supermarket Waitrose said. The upmarket UK retailer says cash-strapped shoppers are "more mindful" about grocery costs. The food items are gaining popularity because of high inflation and the "use-it-all" trend. Shoppers hit by the cost-of-living crisis have...
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
24/7 Wall St.

14 Household Items That Are Actually Getting Cheaper

The news about inflation activity during the month of September could hardly have been worse. Despite a drop in the price of gas and oil, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose by 8.2% year over year. This pace continues to run near a 40-year high. And although the price […]
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

670K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy